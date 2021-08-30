The steady return of international travel from the U.S. has caused another symptom of pent-up travel demand: Backlogs for passport applications.
With cruise travel from Florida returning and Canada reopening this month to vaccinated American tourists, people are preparing to travel overseas and across borders again. But the U.S. Department of State, which handles passport operations, is so backlogged that even expedited passport applications are taking much longer to process. It stated Americans should expect 18 weeks for routine service from submitting the application to receiving the passport and 12 weeks for expedited service. Here’s what travelers should know about applying for passports and how much time they should allow between applying for or renewing passports and their international vacations:
1. Apply as early as possible:
Whether you have international travel planned months or years from now, applying for a new passport or a passport renewal sooner rather than later will make it more likely you’ll get your passport in the mail before your travel plans. The State Department, which processes passports, and the U.S. Postal Service, which handles passport services like applications and photos at some locations, both recommend people allow at least six months between applying for a passport and their international travel. Passports are valid for 10 years. If you currently have a valid passport, check the expiration date before you plan to travel because many countries may not allow entry to visitors whose passports expire within six months from the return date, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
2. Apply in person:
First-time applicants and people whose last passports were issued more than 15 years ago must apply for passports in person at a place designated as a local acceptance facility, which includes clerks of court, post offices and libraries. Applicants must have two passport photos, proof of U.S. citizenship and a valid photo ID. Locally, staff at the Sumter County Clerk of Courts Office didn’t notice demand increases or wait times out of the ordinary, but that processing times on the State Department’s end remain delayed. Office staff said the State Department recently told them they’re catching up on applications. Sumter’s Clerk of Courts Office handled about 100 new passport applications in June, plus took photos for about 150 renewals.
3. Expedite if necessary:
It costs $110 to apply for a passport book plus a $35 acceptance fee, but it also costs an additional $60 to expedite an application, according to the State Department. Staff at the Sumter County Clerk of Courts Office noticed more customers expediting their requests, even though the processing time on expedited requests is also higher than it was before. Prior to the pandemic, the State Department stated travelers should allow two to three weeks plus mailing time for expedited passport requests. It’s now four to six weeks. The State Department also offers appointment-only services for people with life-or-death emergencies, prioritizing customers who have to travel within three business days.
