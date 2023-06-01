First Lieutenant Stanley Hartson called Marianna, Florida, home when joined the U.S. Air Force and the Vietnam War. He would have been 87 in April.
The 25-year-old’s face, however, is preserved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation’s virtual Wall of Faces. Each day the website highlights young men like Hartson who would have celebrated their birthdays that day, men whose names are listed on the Vietnam War memorial wall.
More than 58,000 Americans died during the Vietnam War. Thanks to efforts of countless hours and miles poured into the project by volunteers, including multiple volunteers in the local area, photos of each solider lost at war were found for the project by August 2022.
The effort stretches back to 2001 when the memorial started a small effort to find photos to go with the 58,281 names etched on the Wall. It was inspired by people leaving photos of the soldiers on the wall and then the staff members digitizing them afterwards, said Beth Braun, of the Village of Calumet Grove.
Efforts ramped up in 2009 with hundreds of volunteers and family members locating photos, according to a press release from VVMF.
Locally, John Thomstatter, with the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 in The Villages, joined the efforts in 2016. He and Braun, Johnny Byard, Paula Judd, Gary McDaniel, John DeCoste, James Davies and Cathy Haynes, three of whom were local, collaborated with other VVA chapters in Florida to find the 1,957 photos for Floridian soldiers. Nationally, hundreds of volunteers worked on this effort.
“It was rewarding, just finding a picture and the story behind the picture about the soldier,” said Thomstatter, who served in the U.S. Army for three years and led the volunteer team. “Where he was from and where he was fighting and what happened. I was quite touched by a number of soldiers.”
A few people stood out to Thomstatter throughout his search, including a young warrant officer who was killed in a helicopter crash while out on a medevac flight and a solider buried at a cemetery in Key West.
Thomstatter took a trip to Key West to find more information on the solider and spoke with a worker at the cemetery who grew up playing with the solider. He even had a monument dedicated to him at the cemetery and saw the graves of other people who died in Vietnam.
Thomstatter and his team, which was made up of private detectives, genealogists, and veterans, searched and worked with relatives of the soldiers, libraries, historical societies, newspapers, and high school yearbooks to track down the photos.
As they narrowed down the search it became harder and harder, but still well worth it, he said.
“Well, I think this project helps people understand the sacrifices that our generation made to support our country,” Thomstatter said. “When we were going to Vietnam a lot of us felt a patriotic obligation for our country.”
All of the photos of Florida troops were found by September 2018, said Braun. She joined the efforts five years ago and traveled to 60 of the 67 state counties in search of photos.
“Now they are more than just a name on black granite,” she said.
After the team found all of Florida, they worked with other states and research groups to track down more photos.
Thomstatter even helped find the last photo in his home state of Pennsylvania, which was really cool, he said.
The entire process was very rewarding for Thomstatter.
“All the soldiers were so young when they when they died, a lot of them were in their early 20s,” he said. “It’s heart-wrenching to see what effect the war had on everybody.”
When the memorial began the effort, the goal was to put a face with a name, said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF, in a statement. They wanted to ensure that visitors understood that behind each name was a face, someone whose family and friends were changed by their loss.
“Today, the Wall of Faces tells these stories through photos and remembrances left by both friends and family members,” he said. “We couldn’t have done this without the tenacious work of a small army of volunteers across the country. Their ingenuity, commitment and dedication are tremendous.”
The website features the soldiers name, birth date, death date, military branch, where they were buried, and a list of remembrances that people leave.
Now, people are trying to find higher quality photos. For more information about the project or to view the photos visit vvmf.org/wall-of-faces.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com
