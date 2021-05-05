When Villagers first heard about the needs of children and their families living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest, they banded together to lend a helping hand.
From providing meals for families to helping children prepare for school, a local group, Friends of SoZo Kids, always has a plan to try and help.
During the summer months, volunteers assist with a program at Forest Lakes Park Community Center. The program runs for six weeks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Each time the camp is open, 15 to 30 children, ranging in ages from 5 to 17, attend for free.
“We love being able to help out the kids when we can,” said club President Linda Casey. “It’s the mission of the nonprofit — to support the SoZo Kids program, which serves children living in abject poverty in Ocala National Forest.”
Volunteering at the camp
Friends of SoZo Kids is committed to helping support the summer program by volunteering time and talents.
“Our goal is to provide six volunteers each time the camp is open,” said LaRae Donnellan, a board member of Friends of SoZo Kids, in a news release. “They help with meals, snacks and activities, including photography, science lab, reading and whatever else volunteers can think of.”
On occasion, the children are taken off-site for special events, including going to Chick-fil-A during its annual children’s free lunch day.
Casey said it is important to support children, especially at a young age, by providing proper food and activities.
“If we catch them early on and give them a vision, we can help change their lives,” said Casey, of the Village of La Belle. “We want to help break the cycle of poverty, but they also need guidance so they can make decisions steering them in that direction.”
Other ways the club has helped
During the holidays, members of the nonprofit came together to raise money for holiday meals for families participating in the SoZo Kids program.
“During Thanksgiving, we provided turkey dinners that we ordered from a restaurant,” said Donnellan, of the Village of Dunedin. “During Christmas, we provided ham dinners because we wanted to make sure the families had a meal they could share during the holidays.”
The club in February also provided 900 bundles of love containing snacks and toiletries for teenagers living in the forest.
“It’s a sweet little gift to show the teenagers they are loved,” Casey said. “We know times have been hard, and we just want to give them a little something to help out.”
Helping at the food pantry
Mindy Pappas, a Friends of SoZo Kids club member from Del Webb Spruce Creek, volunteers a portion of her time at The Help Agency of The Forest, a food pantry that Pastor Dave Houck runs for SoZo families.
“I heard about a need, and I wanted to see firsthand what the families in the forest needed,” she said. “I had some time since I stepped back from work, and it gave me an opportunity to work side by side with the people who work with the families in the forest.”
Pappas said every time the pantry is open, someone donates food.
“Friends of SoZo Kids haven’t donated food, but they do provide grants when there is an emergency need or the pantry is extremely low,” she said. “I really enjoy helping out, because it’s nice to see the work this group does.”
Houck said all the help he gets from the group is greatly appreciated.
“They step in and help out when it’s needed,” he said. “It’s always great to bring the community together and these volunteers love doing things for the kids.”
