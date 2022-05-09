Teresa “T” Williams and Kim Watson are volleyball players at their cores, whether that means playing the game in water, on sand or in a gymnasium.
Williams and Watson are the only two female players in the top division of water volleyball here in The Villages, and they are excited to compete in both indoor and beach volleyball in the upcoming National Senior Games. Their competitions are set to begin May 14 in Fort Lauderdale.
In the recent The Villages Senior Games, the pair put up an impressive showing — they medaled in all three disciplines of volleyball.
