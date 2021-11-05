One-sixty fourth.
That's the amount of Native American blood that John Higbee was born with.
Yet, his ancestry is a key part of who he is.
Higbee, of the Village of Belvedere, has been a registered American Indian with the Citizen Potawatomi Nation since childhood. He said his father felt strongly about preserving tribal heritage through the registration.
"My dad registered me shortly after I was born, and he did so for each of the children," he said. "Citizen Potawatomi Nation said if your parents were on the tribal rolls you could register."
Full blooded descendants have become rare with time, so keeping the tribe and its history alive involves preserving the bloodline through registration.
"If you have any Indian blood in you, you can be a tribal member," Higbee said. "There just aren't many of them."
Citizen Potawatomi Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, originated in the Great Lakes region. In the early 1800s, most of the tribe was concentrated in Southwest Michigan and Northwest Indiana, Higbee said.
The Potawatomi refer to their ancestors as Neshnabek, a word in their language that means "original people," according to the tribe's website.
The tribe was forcibly relocated farther west from their land in a forced migration the tribe refers to as the "Trail of Death." Most of these Native Americans were relocated to a reservation in Kansas.
In later decades, the tribe relocated to Oklahoma and most of its members gained U.S. citizenship, Higbee said. He said Native Americans were not recognized as U.S. citizens for "a long, long, long, long, long time."
Higbee acknowledged he did not grow up on a reservation, though he honors his connection to his Native American roots by taking an interest in the history.
As an avid traveler, he visits places with Native American connections on his U.S. journeys, like the Cherokee sites he explored en route to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
He hopes to soon visit River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Michigan, which preserves the site of a battle in the War of 1812 that represented the greatest victory for Native American warriors led by the Shawnee chief Tecumseh.
Higbee also attended two Potawatomi pow-wows in Oklahoma, including one with his twin sons, who he also registered as American Indians.
"It just intensifies my connection to those roots," he said.
Without preserving those connections, the heritage of the tribe will be lost, Higbee said.
"It is part of our history," he said. "It's at the risk of being lost if people don't do something to preserve it."
