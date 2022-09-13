Villager brings a bit of France to the community

Sitting at a cafe and socializing with locals in France is Jane Joyner’s happy place. When she wanted to bring a taste of that French culture to The Villages, she made it happen. Joyner, of the Village of St. Charles, leads the French Conversation Group and has a strong background in French. “I have a bachelor’s degree in French and taught French I and French II for a few years in Atlanta, Georgia,” she said. “When we moved to The Villages, my goal was to substitute teach at The Villages High School, but they only had Spanish.” After that plan fell through, she quickly came up with another — in June 2011, Joyner started the French Conversation Group. With 310 total members, the club is dedicated to immersing Francophones, or those who speak French, into a full learning experience about the culture. “Our mission is to improve our listening and speaking skills,” Joyner said. “I want to provide a stress-free environment for that through activities, like talking about photos.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.