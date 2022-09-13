Villager brings a bit of France to the community

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.