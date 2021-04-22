Today

Cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.