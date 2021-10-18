Village birders gear up for busy season

Alice Horst does it for the birds.
Whether she is leading bird walks outside the community, participating in citizen science studies or introducing a series of birding trips in The Villages, she is motivated by her passion for the sport of birding and passing it on to others.
The Village Birders have a full schedule of activities for the first half of the group's 2021-22 season thanks to the work of members like Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
This includes a series of birding trips in The Villages under the banner Meet and Bird, in which members meet at natural areas in the community like the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve and Hogeye Preserve Pathway to see and identify unique species.
