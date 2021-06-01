Graduation was fast approaching, but Villages High School seniors had one ceremony left to go before graduation on Saturday. Senior baccalaureate was held Thursday night at New Covenant United Methodist Church. The service encompassed an opening prayer from Youth Minister Kayla DeSimone to open. Following that was a performance of “Over My Head” by the VHS Chamber Singers, valedictorian Isaac Cree addressing his fellow seniors and a rendition of “Wanting Memories.”
Biblical Inspiration for Life
The Rev. Harold Hendren gave the baccalaureate address, detailing the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis, and offering a benediction to the senior class of 2021. Hendren mainly espoused principles of thankfulness, forgiveness, remorse and love to the students to relay as principles in their life.
“In life, you’re going to get knocked down, I can guarantee it, you’re going to get knocked down at times, just like Joseph,” Hendren said. “We all have to make the decision if we’re going to get back up.”
Included was also a presentation of the seniors’ photos side-by-side with their baby photos.
Georgia Bandy was a senior in attendance who said she felt a sense of relief and happiness for the year to be over and found the service provided to be a great send-off.
“It’s really memorable,” Georgia said. “I loved this service.”
Georgia said she hopes for the best for all of her classmates.
“We had a lovely time at VHS,” she said, “and I just hope everyone has a great future ahead, I know they do.”
Students Taking It All In
Luke Harding was among the seniors in attendance, and he said he was happy to have one last ceremony before graduation.
“It brings back a lot of fun memories from the past,” Luke said. “Looking back at your baby pictures, it really shows how time flies by and you just got to live in the moment and enjoy every second that you have with the people around you (and) love one’s friends and family. It’s really eye-opening, the ceremony they gave us, I appreciate it so much.”
Luke expressed he had plenty of great memories this year and is thankful to have had them.
“I’ve had a lot of great memories from this year with all the stuff they threw for us, the Senior Sunset, the Senior Walk, the football games and basketball games, of course.”
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
