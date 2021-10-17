Plans are moving forward quickly for the new hospital coming near the southern area of The Villages community.
Paperwork filed last week shows that bids have closed for the first phase of building at the new academic medical center going up in Lake County near The Villages' southern expansion.
The new hospital is part of a 241-acre Wellness Village planned for County Road 470 at the northwest corner of the interchange with Florida's Turnpike.
The 200-bed academic medical center will include 850,000 square feet of building space, according to a filing with the Florida Administrative Register.
