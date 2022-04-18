Brian Breed was baptized last month as part of a formal water baptism ceremony at First Baptist Church of Leesburg’s South Leesburg Campus. Breed said the baptism was decades in the making. “I beat 30 years of addiction, and accepted Jesus as my savior,” the Leesburg native said. “My wife and I got baptized together, and we wanted to make an open proclamation to that effect.” Milestones like these help congregants feel closer to God and a house of worship, and most churches in the area offer several kinds of opportunities.
The Breeds plan to become members of First Baptist Leesburg in the near future. The church has a sign-up form on its website for people interested in getting baptized.
“The Book of Matthew says that all professing Christians should be baptized,” said Senior Pastor Cliff Lea of First Baptist Leesburg. “Whether they’ve been following Jesus for a long time and never got baptized, or are a new Christian, we would be honored to baptize them.”
At St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, 11 people were honored during Saturday’s Easter Vigil for completing the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults, or RCIA.
“This year’s group was made up of eight catechumen and three candidates,” said Anna-Marie Wright, director of adult faith formation at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church. “The catachumens have never been baptized, while the candidates have already been baptized by another Christian faith. The Roman Catholic Church accepts those baptisms.”
For those who are not baptized, the process begins with Wright meeting with the catechumen to discuss their initiation journey. This allows Wright to create an individualized plan of study, as well as set them up with parish mentors.
“Everyone comes with a different experience in their faith journey, as well as knowledge of the faith,” Wright said. “For some catechumen, the process could take months, or it could take a few years depending on their progress.”
The catechumens and their sponsors traveled to Orlando on March 6 to celebrate the Rite of Election with Bishop John Noonan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orlando.
On Saturday, the eight catechumens received the three Sacraments of Initiation — Baptism, Eucharist and Confirmation. The three candidates entered into the full Communion of the Catholic Church.
"In most cases, candidates make a profession of faith but are not baptized again,” Wright said.
Confirmation is a term also used in the United Methodist Church, and it marks the time a baptized Christian becomes a professing member both with the UMC and its local congregation.
At New Covenant United Methodist Church, Family Minister Olivia Collins recently wrapped up a six-week Confirmation class for students fifth grade and above.
"Confirmation gives all students the fundamentals of what we believe as United Methodists,” she said. "Confirmation leads the students into being more comfortable in the church. The hope is that students will be given the materials they need to choose God and build a lasting relationship with him.”
New Covenant UMC is known for being a multi-generational house of worship, and Collins sees that spirit in her role.
"We have high schoolers where youth group is their first step into the church,” she said. "They haven't been to a traditional worship service before. In contrast, we have elementary school-age children who come with their parents and are growing up in the church, and they are still just learning about church, worship and Christianity.”
Senior writer James Dinan
