Three Residents Who Served in the Same Place at the Same Time Meet in The Villages

Army veterans, left to right, Bob Schaffer, of the Village of Liberty Park, Corky Eck, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, and Gary Hough, also of the Village of Sunset Pointe, all served in Vietnam from 1968-69 within about a mile of each other.

 Cutline: George Horsford, Daily Sun

In 1968, Army soldiers Corky Eck, Bob Schaffer and Gary Hough were stationed in Vietnam, just a few miles away from each other in Phan Thiet.

Despite their proximity, the three men never met until they all connected 50 years later in The Villages. "That's the real story — that we served essentially in the same task force at the same time and never knew each other until we got (here)," Hough said. "It's the miracle of The Villages."