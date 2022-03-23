Democrat or Republican?
For about 3.8 million voters in Florida, the answer is neither.
While state Republicans recently pulled ahead of Democrats in the voter registration race, they're not the only group of voters on the rise. The number of Florida's No-Party-Affiliation (NPA) voters, sometimes called independent voters in other states, have also increased.
That makes them a target for both major party candidates in the 2022 election.
As of Feb. 28, NPAs make up about 3.8 million strong statewide — roughly 27% of Florida's registered voters, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
In a growing number of counties, they actually outnumber one of the two major parties, said Susan MacManus, University of South Florida professor emeritus in political science.
"The NPAs are a huge chunk of change, so to speak," she said.
There's a lot of reasons for this growing trend. The younger demographic doesn't have a lot of faith in either party, MacManus said, and the independent streak in younger voters is showing up in a lot of places. They're less party-centered and more candidate-centric than in the past.
A lot of business people are also registering as NPA because politics is becoming so toxic they don't want to drive off customers, she said. Some older voters are disgusted by the candidate pool both parties are putting forward.
For some, registering as an NPA happened a long time ago. John Rogerson, of the Village of Hillsborough, registered as an NPA in 2002.
"I like to choose from what I hear rather than just go along with a party line," he said. "Nothing mysterious about it: I just feel like I'd rather not commit myself to one party or another.”
Mike Sterling, of the Village of Virginia Trace, said he became an NPA to get away from all the phone calls and mail flyers.
"I was tired of getting the propaganda material," Sterling said.
Carol Jaracz decided to leave the Democratic Party about 12 years ago because she felt it was heading in the wrong direction.
"I just decided that I wanted to vote for whoever I wanted to vote for and who I thought was the best candidate," said Jaracz, of the Village of Marsh Bend. "So that's why I registered independent.”
All three Villagers are registered in Sumter County, where NPAs make up about 23,000 of the registered voters. That's almost as many as the county's roughly 24,800 registered Democrats.
The fact that there's thousands of NPAs in Sumter doesn't surprise Sterling.
"The situation in this area with The Villages being what it is, it's one of the most diverse communities, and I'm talking about geographically," he said. "It's the most diverse geographical group of 130,000 people then you would find anywhere else in the country.”
The number of NPAs in Sumter, and the rest of Florida, isn't something major parties can afford to ignore in a state where Election Day often ends in nailbiters.
But appealing to NPAs isn't straightforward. It's important to remember NPAs aren't a formal party. They don't put up candidates as a party, and they are not a uniform group of voters.
Some NPAs lean Democratic, and others lean Republican. Jaracz, for example, is actually thinking about registering as a Republican.
"I've just stayed independent, but I'm really thinking now that I'm going to change to Republican, because that's who I've been voting for the last several years," she said.
To reach NPAs, MacManus said she thinks parties need to micro target NPA voters, and conduct more and better focus groups, to discover what issues matter to them.
"You've got to reach them with the issues that appeal to them, and those issues are not the same for independent voters," she said.
The fight to engage NPAs also has another built-in stumbling block: closed primaries. In the upcoming August primary, voters can only vote for their respective political party's candidates or nominees, unless all candidates for a position are from one party. For example, if a voter is a registered Republican, they can only vote for Republicans in the primary.
That arrangement often leaves NPAs out in the cold until November.
For Rogerson, not being able to participate in the primary isn't something he likes, but it's worth it to him to remain an NPA. He feels he can hold better to his own beliefs that way, he said.
However, the November election is where most races are ultimately decided. NPAs can still make their voices heard then — all 3.8 million of them.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.