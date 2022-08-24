Sumter County’s animal services will now be ‘socially conscious sheltering’

Sumter County’s foray into providing a no-kill animal shelter has been a failure, commissioners agreed Tuesday. The county will shift to a “socially conscious sheltering” model in a move designed to provide more humane treatment for the animals, the board unanimously decided.
“I’ve only been on the board two and half months. My worst day was the day I went to the animal shelter,” an emotional Commissioner Don Wiley said.
The shelter is currently at nearly triple its designed capacity as dogs coming in continue to outpace those being adopted.
Last week, 143 dogs were housed at the shelter designed for 54 kennels.
The overcrowding has increased concerns about sanitation and safety, including at least 13 people being bit, according to a report provided by Assistant County Administrator Stephen Kennedy.
“It’s not a safe operation to continue under that particular resolution,” County Administrator Bradley Arnold advised It was not without trying, Arnold said, noting a series of changes made in February to streamline the adoption application approval process to move animals out quicker.
However, the issue has worsened in part because area rescue partners, which typically take some of the shelter dogs in hopes of finding homes, have decreased their direct transfers, according to county documents.
Arnold said a no-kill operation was “not sustainable.”
Wiley was visibly upset in describing dogs, such as “Noah,” who has endured 530 days in confined captivity. “In our efforts to be humane, we’ve not been,” he said.
Chairman Craig Estep said it was clear to him that all the commissioners are animal lovers.
“We have the opportunity to take the next step,” he said in calling for the motion.
The commission, with Garry Breeden absent, unanimously approved the change.
Commissioner Roberta Ulrich, who along with her husband, Paul, adopted a rescue dog and have both volunteered at the county’s shelter, extended high praise to the county staff.
“The staff, the volunteers, the board and especially Mr. Kennedy, Mr. Arnold, and the entire staff have done an exemplary job in doing everything possible to make this animal service an improved animal service function,” she said. Ulrich said “no-kill” often becomes “slow kill,” because the animals never get adopted and live out their days in captivity.
“What I hope that comes out of the other end of it is that we’re on the right track,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who auctioned off guitars and directed a $300,000 fundraising effort for previous shelter improvements.
Socially conscious sheltering supports sheltering and adoption efforts while focusing on quality of life in making euthanasia decisions.
It is supported by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
“Unfortunately, under intense pressure to increase ‘live-release’ statistics, many animal shelters have resorted to harmful ‘no-kill’ policies, which make statistics look appealing but at animals’ expense,” PETA says.
“Shelters with such policies frequently reject animals they consider difficult to place, warehouse animals in cages indefinitely, give them away indiscriminately, allow them to suffer and die unassisted in order to keep them out of the ‘euthanized’ column, and engage in other irresponsible practices that result in an increase in suffering and death.”
The animal rights group says that compassionate euthanasia is “an act of kindness for animals who are suffering without hope of recovery or are unadoptable for other reasons.”
The commission previously rejected spending $4.7 million to design and build a new animal services facility, an initiative pushed by suspended commissioner Oren Miller and his wife, Angie Fox, who back no-kill shelters.
In other business:
The county will continue to rely on American Medical Response for ambulance service that was to expire on Sept. 30 since it has not yet acquired enough of its own ambulances and staff. The county will lease three AMR ambulances on a short-term arrangement.
Arnold said there is an effort to have The Villages Public Safety Department use its new ambulances to transport patients in Lake County. That agreement would be between the Village Center District and Lake County, Arnold said. The Villages Public Safety Department is already prepared to sever ties with AMR and begin its ambulance service in the Sumter County portion of The Villages on Oct. 1.
The commission agreed to turn over a portion of County Road 246 or Nichols Cemetery Road, to Long Hammock Ranch owners after they negotiated an easement with the closest nearby property owners. Four other neighbors objected.
Senior Managing Editor Curt Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5287, or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.