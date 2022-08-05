A proposed northern extension of Florida’s Turnpike that would have impacted Sumter County is no longer moving forward.
The Florida Department of Transportation on Thursday announced it has completed its study of four possible corridors and determined it will not pursue the project further at this time.
Instead, the department will focus on improvements to Interstate 75, as Sumter County commissioners and other local county boards had urged.
“This is the appropriate action,” said Doug Gilpin, commissioner for District 2 which contains the historic Black community of Royal and the rural Tillman’s Hammock area that would have been in the path of the potential route.
“This is an example of the government working the way it is supposed to.”
Other commissioners, who were unanimous in opposing the extension, agreed.
“I’m glad they put this on hold,” said Roberta Ulrich, commissioner for District 1. “Our board has been firmly behind the ‘No Build’ option.”
“The four corridors the state picked out didn’t sit well with anybody in Sumter County,” said Don Wiley, commissioner for District 5. “I never saw a justification for why we needed this extension in the first place. So, this is a good decision.”
Residents from Royal and Tillman’s Hammock turned out in force at several recent meetings of the Sumter County commission to express their concerns about the project.
They were advised by Chairman Craig Estep and County Administrator Bradley Arnold that the commission supported a “No Build” option and provided alternative routes to protect existing communities and businesses.
But they noted a final decision would be up to the state, not Sumter County.
“I treasure our agricultural strengths and natural beauty, our Tillman’s Hammock area and our historic community of Royal,” Estep said. “I was elated to hear of the completed study without recommending a specific corridor, as well as not pursuing the project any further until the reassessment of options to address concerns of our citizens. I was also very pleased to hear (FDOT) is dedicating resources to prioritize improvements on the Interstate 75 corridor.”
The public input surely helped influence the state’s final decision, commissioners said.
“We had a lot of public input,” Gilpin said. “Our board took a strong stance. We didn’t want this to disrupt the community of Royal or Tillman’s Hammock. We were able to work with the state and with the public — and in the end we have a positive result.”
“The residents of Royal and Tillman’s Hammock are going to appreciate this news,” Wiley added. “This shows the system works. Residents spoke their mind; the county spoke its mind. And we were heard.”
Commissioners said they support focusing on I-75 rather than extending the Turnpike.
“That is what we asked them to do in the first place,” Ulrich said. “I’m glad that will be the new priority.”
If the project is revived in the future, the community will be more involved, said Jared W. Perdue, FDOT secretary.
“The local community should be assured that as we continue to refine and develop viable corridor concepts for this area, it will include extensive engagement with community leaders and the community as a whole,” he said.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman
