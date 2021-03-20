Summerfield church is looking to keep growing

Native Floridians and high school sweethearts Pat and Steve Lawrence planted a church just outside The Villages in August 2019. Eighteen months later, Living Grace Church withstood COVID-19 to grow both spiritually and physically.
“COVID-19 was definitely a challenge for us, as we had been holding services at our current home for about six months prior to the shutdown,” said Pat, who serves as co-lead pastor of Living Grace with her husband. “But we were able to stay active online during the shutdown and, once we were able to reopen in May, our congregants returned.”
Last summer, the church had a small unit inside Spruce Creek Professional Center in Summerfield. Over time, the church was able to extend its square footage in a process the Lawrences like to call
“Phase Two.”
Today, Living Grace occupies five full units.
