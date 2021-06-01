The Villages High School always recognizes the accomplishments and passion of its students, and last week was no different. On Monday, the VHS Academic Awards Ceremony honored students for all their work in the departments and academies at the high school’s gym.
Winners this Year
Each academy of the Villages High School handed out an Outstanding Student Award to seniors who went above and beyond in furthering their education. Winners were: Kayla Win in 2D Fine Arts; John Fomish in VHS Band; Carson Holt in math; Johnathan Ballou in science; Marlena Scholl in Spanish; Ella Kate Daley in agriscience; Elisabeth Ngo in health science; Gracie Renick in Digital Media Yearbook; Kinley Powell in arts; Ashley Delezennein the Business & Banking Academy; Michael Marvin in fitness and coaching; Samuel Peterson in social studies; Sarah Whittle in engineering; Veronica Hernandez in Digital Media TV.
The ceremony also announced this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian: Isaac Cree and Johnathan Ballou, respectively.
Cree was also honored with the Principal Leadership Award.
The top volunteer award this year went to Jace Gray, and Joey Ireland was named a National Merit Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Ballou also was National Merit Commended.
An Agriculture Pupil
Ella Kate Daley won the Outstanding Student Award for the Agriscience Academy.
Scott Woythaler, instructor in the Agriscience Academy, spoke about her efforts this year and presented her with the award.
“Ella Kate brought her great work ethic out to the farm and came out of her shell, and I am glad that she did,” Woythaler said. “I never once had to find a job for Ella Kate, because she’d find them for herself. Ella Kate kept a positive attitude and was someone I could count on to not hem and haw over work to be done. I’ve seen her take bumps, kicks, get stepped on, you name it. Each time brushing it off, never giving up or getting discouraged.”
Ella Kate said she was “speechless” when her name was called.
“Mr. Woythaler is a huge mentor of mine, so for him to consider me for the award meant a lot to me,” Ella Kate said.
Ella Kate also remembers well the bumps and kicks of this year.
“My favorite memory in (agriscience) was showing the class steer at the derby show or just learning new things about agriculture or getting kicked in the mouth by the steer,” Ella Kate said, jokingly.
Ella Kate hopes to pursue a job with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the eventual goal to run her own cattle company.
Aspiring Graphic Designer
Kinley Powell received the Outstanding Student award for the Graphic Design Academy.
“I was a bit surprised since I have equally great peers in the academy, but I was very pleased to know the teacher is proud of my work as well,” Kinley said.
Kinley plans to attend the University of Central Florida in the Emerging Media program.
“It feels a bit hectic, but knowing that everything I’ve worked for is being rewarded makes me feel proud of myself,” Kinley said.
Off to The Military
The award ceremony also is the chance for VHS to honor its seniors that will be going off to serve the United States military. This year, eight students will head into the service.
Two branches will receive one applicant each: Aaron Taylor will be joining the Army and Garrett Smith enlisted in the the Air Force.
Alexander Homs and Dylan Steed have both signed up for the Marines Corps.
The Navy will see the largest number of enlistments from VHS students with four recruits: Felix Eduardo Fonseca Arvizu, Cameron Rima, Sage Sunday and Jakobe Zick.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.