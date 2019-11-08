Stores prepare for busy holiday season

For Christine Chaloupka, owner of Lime Light and Christine’s, Christmas doesn’t end just because Santa heads back to the North Pole.
At the end of the first week of January, she was already ordering inventory for Christmas this year.
The first products arrived in July, and they have sat in the back since then, waiting for the right time to bring holiday cheer to the store’s shelves.
Chaloupka is one of many business owners in The Villages who spends weeks and months preparing for the holiday shopping season.
And for good reason. The National Retail Federation expects this year to be even busier than most.
The trade group expects Americans to spend from $727.9 billion to $730.7 billion this year, up from last year’s $701.2 billion.
John Quinn, owner of two Ellen’s Hallmark Shops in The Villages, also started preparing for this year’s Christmas just after the last one was over.
His stores are having their open house today. They’ve been incorporating holiday items into the store for a few weeks, but Quinn said they get everything out for the open house.
“That’s when you walk in the store and it really feels like Christmas,” Quinn said.
Quinn owns stores both inside and outside of The Villages, and he said residents here tend to shop earlier than others. If people are traveling or shipping presents to friends and family outside the area, they need to be ready sooner, which means the last few days before Christmas don’t tend to be as hectic in The Villages as they can be in other areas.
For Chaloupka, now is the pivotal time period for her and her businesses. November and December are two of her busiest months of the year, so she works hard to make sure she has what she needs. She starts buying items for Christmas in January because if she waits, the best products often already are gone.
Customers got to see the results of Chaloupka’s preparations on Sunday, when Chaloupka hosted her annual Holiday Open House. So many people came out with their friends and neighbors that Chaloupka’s expectations for the day were blown out of the water.
“We were busy all day long,” Chaloupka said. “There was a good energy in the store.”
Chaloupka said she enjoys spending all day helping people find presents and decorations for the house. Chaloupka uses the relationships she builds throughout the year to help people find the right gifts for the people in their lives.
“It’s when we get to shine and have the most fun as retailers,” Chaloupka said.
Sean Snaith, a professor of economics at the University of Central Florida, said the increase in spending is due to the overall economy doing better than it was last year. Household income continues to rise and unemployment continues to be low, giving people more budget room to work with when shopping for presents and decorations.
“Consumers are on pretty solid ground,” Snaith said, “so that usually translates into a pretty solid holiday season.”
A better holiday season for consumers also can lead to a better holiday season for businesses, and some retailers are expanding their Christmas lineups.
Kylie’s Closet owner Mike Hackett said this year the store has its biggest selection of Christmas items, and he started buying Christmas items in September.
“The pie of holiday spending is going to be bigger this year, and that means companies can get a bigger slice than they did last year,” Snaith said.
For residents to have the necessary shopping time, retailers have to build it into their schedules. Chaloupka has already started planning next year’s annual holiday open house.
Staff writer Amber Hair can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5284, or amber.hair@thevillagesmedia.com.
