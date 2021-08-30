Rande Zellers had a harder time finding a campsite at Florida's state parks this year.
The Apopka native recently enjoyed a camping trip at Lake Griffin State Park, traveling in his recreational vehicle. He originally tried to book a stay at Wekiwa Springs State Park, but it was all booked up for the dates he was interested in.
After Florida's state parks reopened following a nearly two-month COVID-19-related lockdown, staff at the parks noticed higher demand for their experiences as travelers sought outdoor activities that were more favorable for social distancing.
"It's hard to get in state parks," Zellers said. "We like the state parks because of the price and the beauty and they're all nice, but it's hard to get into them because so many people want to be there and there's only 40 to 50 sites at the most."
Parks continue experiencing such high interest as this trend extended into 2021. In the tri-county area alone:
- Lake Griffin reintroduced its morning guided paddle tours, as well as moonlight paddles that coincide with full moons, this spring after more than a year of dormancy.
- Rainbow Springs State Park attracted large summer crowds for its tubing along the Rainbow River, particularly on weekends.
- Later this month, the first wheelchair-accessible glass bottom boat at Silver Springs State Park will embark on its maiden voyage.
During the 2019-20 fiscal year, Florida's state parks drew a total of 24.8 million visitors and generated an economic impact of more than $2.2 billion, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's most recent economic impact report for the Florida Park Service. A report for 2020-21 was not yet available.
24.8 Million
The number of people who visited Florida's state parks during the 2019-20 fiscal year. This was down from 2018-2019, when 29.4 million people visited state parks.
Both numbers were down only slightly from 2018-19, when 29.4 million people visited state parks and their economic impact totaled $2.6 billion, despite the parks' pandemic-related shutdown from mid-March to early May 2020.
Lake Griffin, which drew more than 45,000 visitors in the 2019-20 fiscal year, also had to deal with the temporary hiatus of its top money-making attraction-the volunteer-led guided paddle tours of the Dead River Marsh.
Tours resumed this spring, and in contrast with prior years, high demand from park guests and the availability of volunteers in the summer enabled the park to offer the tours during what's traditionally the offseason.
The website for the park's citizen support organization, Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, listed availability for tours for 8:30 a.m. today and Aug. 29.
"The daytime tours had a few people on each one, which is better than two summers ago," said Linda Morrison, who manages the guided paddle tours for the friends group.
There's a sense of confidence that park activities will pick up even more as the weather cools down and seasonal residents return, she said.
Morrison, of the Village of St. James, thinks the growth in interest in Florida's state parks is at least in part because of people discovering the parks tend to be more COVID-safe than indoor activities.
"You can come out on the water, it's enjoyable and it's cooler than being out in the sun so much," she said.
