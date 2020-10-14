The Villages High School volleyball team walked off its home floor Monday night on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
But the Buffalo program — its culture and values rebranded in Mary Pinkowski’s first season as head coach at VHS — ended an unprecedented 2020 campaign as a winner.
Despite falling to visiting Citrus with a four-set defeat in the Class 4A-District 5 Tournament quarterfinals, The Villages eclipsed its previous-year win total of four in less than half the total number of matches.
The Buffalo were bounced via 25-20, 13-25, 13-25 and 18-25 decisions, respectively, ending the season with a 5-6 overall record.
“This year was so unique just because we started together not even knowing if we’d have a season,” Pinkowski said. “Then we sort of took off and went at it, and we knew we’d just have to figure it out. I thought they did a great job buying into what we’re doing and what we’re trying to accomplish going forward.”
The five-win turnaround comes as VHS finished 4-19 a year ago, with Pinkowski’s intended program culture based in player accountability and team togetherness shining throughout.
“This group was really fun to come in with,” Pinkowski said. “Typically when you come in and rebuild a program, you’re not all that well-liked initially because you’re new and you’re changing the culture. But they were very warm and welcoming, and I never had a problem with them working hard.”
The Buffalo worked tirelessly in the opening set on Monday, claiming a 25-20 victory.
Sophomore Caley Sosnowski got The Villages going early, tallying two kills and ace to give VHS a 6-3 advantage. A run of five straight points midway through the frame extended the Buffalo lead to 13-7, before Citrus closed to within a point at 15-14.
That’d be as close as the Hurricanes would get, however, as a thunderous spike from Sosnowski — set perfectly by senior Aleesa Rodriguez — capped a first-set victory for VHS.
The momentum began to turn the other way toward the midpoint of the second frame, when Citrus utilized a 7-0 run to coast toward a 25-13 decision — evening the match at a set apiece.
The Hurricanes captured the third set by yet another dozen-point margin, after opening the frame by scoring 10 of the first 13 tallies.
With its season on the brink, VHS fought back with a competitive fourth set — ultimately finding itself in a 15-15 tie. But the Hurricanes, who finished 10-2 in the regular season, showed why many consider them district favorites down the stretch — rallying off six of the next seven points to seize control and advance.
“Just the way we’ve come through and fought all season, it’s something we can be proud of,” said Rodriguez after playing her final match in a Buffalo uniform. “This fight in us wouldn’t have been here any other year, and that’s really on (Pinkowski) and how she’s changed everything about our program.”
VHS won its first two matches of Pinkowski’s debut tenure, before dropping five straight contests amid a flurry of injuries. The Buffalo rallied to win their final three matches — finishing the regular season with an even 5-5 mark — before closing with the year-ending defeat on Monday.
“This team isn’t afraid of working hard,” Pinkowski said. “It’s just about getting them to work hard on the right things — steering them into things where they’re learning how to win. In this season, I think we’ve definitely set the bar for our future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.