On race day for 55 years, Gregg Grahn was right there — in the middle of thousands of cooler-carrying fans, visitors from around the globe, and so much excitement and tradition — at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
For more than 25 of those Memorial Day weekend 500 races, Grahn didn’t actually see the entire race until he got home from the track and watched it on TV.
“I started working as a spotter in 1994,” he said. “So I was on my perch on the roof for the whole race.”
It is difficult for a driver to judge the proximity of other drivers behind them as well as on either side of their car. So a spotter is in place to constantly communicate over a radio with the driver for the duration of the race.
“Your job as a spotter is to keep your driver safe. You are basically their eyes,” said Grahn, of the Village of Pine Hills.
On race day each year, Grahn sang along with Jim Nabors and other celebrities as they belted out, “Back Home Again In Indiana.”
But when it was officially “go time,” his eyes never left his driver’s car.
With 33 drivers doing 200 laps at 240 miles per hour, a driver laps in less than 40 seconds, Grahn said.
For the first couple of years of joining the Indy car circuit, he worked as a spotter for Robby Gordon.
For the majority of years, he was a spotter for Ed Carpenter.
When he thought he might retire, Grahn’s skills were requested by Sage Karam, which led to yet another retirement delay.
“My last years, my best friend and I worked as spotters for Takuma Sato,” he said.
Grahn was 9 years old when he accompanied his dad to the track the first time.
He was standing at the fence, watching Mario Andretti climb into his car.
“He looked up and winked at me and that was it. He was my driver from then on,” Grahn said. “That was my rookie year and his, too.”
Since the first Indy 500 champ in 1911, the track was closed only for World War I and World War II.
Until this year.
Bleachers, stadium seats, vendors — it was all empty this past Memorial Day weekend due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Drivers and their crews will be the only people present at the track Sunday, when the winner of one of America’s most popular and beloved races will be determined.
