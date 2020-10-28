VHS girls hoops opens practice with continuity

For the first time in three years, The Villages High School girls basketball team finally has some stability.
And if the first practice of the season was any indication, the Buffalo are going to be much improved because of it.
The Villages took to the hardwood for its first official practice of the 2020-21 campaign on Monday inside the VHS Athletic Center, led by second-year coach Marquez Porter — marking the first time since 2017 that the program returns its head coach from the previous year.
Porter was flanked by seven returning players, as the Buffalo held a full team workout ahead of their opener three weeks from the day — hosting Trinity Catholic (Ocala) on Nov. 16.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” Porter said. “It just feels so different coming into this season because we actually had an offseason. We didn’t get a whole lot of time together before the season last year, and so we’ve made sure to make the most of it this year.”
The Buffalo participated in conditioning drills and stretches, before breaking into organized offense-versus-defense sets and full-court rushes — with crisp passes and strong communication throughout.
“It’s crazy how much it feels like we’ve grown as a team,” said junior guard Emily Calkins, who led VHS with 7.5 points per game last season. “Having (Porter) for a second year, it’s really going to make a difference. I feel so much more confident in where we’re at as a team because of it.”
VHS is looking to build upon a 5-19 mark in Porter’s first season, a campaign that featured just one senior and an offensive overhaul halfway through.
Porter took over head coaching duties in June 2019, largely after offseason workout and summer tournament play was already scheduled by Wally Kesling — who departed after one season. Kesling himself wasn’t afforded a full offseason cycle, following the retirement of Bill Hodges at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.
“Hopefully we’re going to see some big leaps,” Porter said. “All the work we’ve put in during the summer and fall, you’d think it should translate to more wins on the court. But just having that full offseason and having that time together, it’s so valuable to build a program.”
VHS is set to embark on a 25-game schedule during the regular season, before entering the Class 4A-District 6 Tournament — where it bowed out in the opening round a year ago. Porter said scheduling was often disrupted due to COVID-19, though it hasn’t dampened his excitement for his second season on the Buffalo bench.
“There’s been a lot of challenges in getting ready for the season,” Porter said. “But we’re getting the chance to play and all come together — and I know we’re all happy for that.”
