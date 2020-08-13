The teams meeting for the Central Florida League softball championship were the two best all season. Team Koller had edged Sammy Joe’s for the regular-season title by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker and the teams had looked equal all summer.
But not Tuesday morning.
Koller outplayed Sammy Joe’s from the very beginning in a 15-5 win at Everglades Softball Complex, claiming the title for the summer season and validating its narrow regular-season win.
“This was one of our better games for the whole season and it was a good time for it,” said right-center fielder Howard Charney.
Koller started with strong defense, thwarting Sammy Joe’s first three batters.
“The beginning of their lineup is very powerful,” said Koller manager Rocky Spottswood. “If you can stop the beginning of the lineup like that and then get into the back part of the lineup, that’s what you’re trying to do.”
Koller turned right around with a five-run first inning in which the first five batters reached base.
“That was huge, not letting them score any runs and us scoring five runs to get us going,” said Charney. “That was huge to send a message right away.”
Sammy Joe’s answered with a pair of runs in the second, but a double play ended the inning.
That would be the visiting team’s last runs for a while, as Team Koller shut Sammy Joe’s out for the next three innings.
“We had our defense working,” said left fielder Kevin Saunders. “We didn’t give them extra bases, no free bases.”
Meanwhile, Koller tacked on four more runs in the third, sparked by a leadoff triple from Mike Rocchio. A pair of runs in the second and four more in the fifth put it nearly out of reach.
“We just seemed to be hitting the ball well, finding the open spots,” Charney said. “They didn’t really make any errors; we just hit.”
Sammy Joe’s scored three in the sixth, capitalizing on Koller’s lone error, and shut out the leaders in the bottom half to stay within 10 runs heading into the final inning.
In the top of the seventh, Koller pitcher Jim Moyer got the first batter to fly out and then, after Mark Isom singled to left, Koller turned a double play to end the inning, the game and the season.
Spottswood praised his team’s effort, saying it matched the quality he saw from the group all summer.
“Every once in a while, you get a good team and they blend together real well and that’s what we did,” Spottswood said. “We played real well all year long.”
Staff writer Drew Chaltry can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5233, or drew.chaltry@thevillagesmedia.com.
