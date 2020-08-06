Since early in the summer season, the fight for the top spot in the combined Ladies Division 1&2 softball has been a two-team race. The Combos and the Onesies and Twosies have run away with the lead, but Quaranteam has refused to leave the conversation about the division’s best team.
After a slow start, taking a few weeks to win its first game, the league’s former underdog suddenly is playing like a top dog.
“The last few games, we’ve improved every time we’ve played,” said pitcher and manager Beth Quesnel.
“The defense has come through, and the hitting has really come through when we needed it.”
Quaranteam flashed some of its best stuff Tuesday morning at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex in a 15-8 win over the Onesies and Twosies, who entered the day in first place.
“This team is a very strong, good team, and we put up nine runs against them right away,” said Cindy Price.
Quaranteam jumped on the visitors early, piling on four runs in the first inning and the maximum five in the second.
“We were being patient and not just swinging at the first pitches,” said shortstop Pam Napoletano.
“(Their pitcher) was struggling a little, so we were making her pitch and we got some walks and then we were able to take advantage with some really good hits to move everybody around.”
That early lead was the key to the comfortable victory.
“We’re a much better team when we get to play out in front instead of having to come from behind,” Napoletano said. “Once we get that confidence going, we feel like we can beat anybody, so it’s really big to come out of the gate like that.”
The Onesies and Twosies scored three runs in the top of the third, cutting the lead to 9-5, but Quaranteam answered with a Marge DuBuc grand slam in the bottom of the fourth.
After the third inning, the Quaranteam defense also locked in, holding the visiting team to just three runs on nine hits over the final four innings.
Quesnel said familiarity with opponents — there are only four teams in the combined division — has helped her approach each batter with a plan.
“It’s very helpful to me to see these teams, and I can try to pitch where I want to,” she said.
“We kind of know where they hit and she’ll turn and tell the fielders what she’s trying to pitch,” added Price.
With only three games left, Quaranteam won’t have a chance to contend for the league title, but the players are happy with the way they’ve performed to close the summer season.
“We’re getting used to playing with each other. I think we’ve just jelled as a team,” Price said.
“We’re a little more cohesive and we trust each other,” said Quesnel.
