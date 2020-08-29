Forget the six-year age difference between them and the lifelong careers that distanced them.
Tom and Tim Gvist were destined to be around each other.
The native Ohioan brothers admittedly were the two closest of six siblings growing up in the Gvist household before life took them on their separate journeys.
But now it’s all come full circle as they’ve reunited once again, enjoying recreational softball together and living just a short golf-cart ride away from one another in The Villages.
“We’ve always just been the best of friends,” said Tim, the younger Gvist who resides in the Village of Poinciana. “So to be living here and having each other once again, it’s really special, and I know it probably means a lot to both of us.”
The brothers were avid athletes throughout their adolescence, with both playing multiple sports up through high school. Being six years apart in age, the younger Tim often accompanied Tom to his games, before Tom reciprocated the support by returning for Tim’s events while on leave from the Navy.
“We’re from a family of six kids, but we were definitely the closest,” said Tom, who moved to the Village of Pennecamp in 2010.
“We were always doing things together, supporting each other when we played sports, and we’ve always had a really great connection between us.”
That connection strained somewhat as the two went their separate ways — although they both later worked for the same company in the information and technology field — with Tim living in California for most of his life.
But after the passing of Tim’s wife in late 2017, it was Tom who picked up the phone and offered his younger brother an opportunity and outlet for some support.
“I was having a bit of a hard time, and Tom and I just got to talking one night,” Tim said. “I wasn’t planning on retiring so early and leaving California, but he suggested I give moving here a try — and it’s really worked out so well.
“Because being here and staying busy, being close to him and some of our other family, it’s been so special for me.”
It wasn’t long after Tim moved to The Villages that Tom, a longtime player-manager in Division 2, persuaded his younger sibling to rekindle the athletic passion they once shared.
The duo have played on the same team each of the last two seasons — having never played on the same organized sports team together previously — with a third consecutive season together on the Indians set to begin when fall play starts Sept. 9.
“Having him here and close if I ever need someone to talk to or somebody to do something with, it means everything to me,” Tim said.
“But then to be able to play softball here with him — and do it on the same team — it’s such a huge bonus. He had always told me how much fun it is to play here and how awesome everyone is, and he was right.”
And although Tom has selected Tim in each of the first three player drafts he’s been eligible, having the brothers on the same team in future seasons isn’t necessarily a foregone conclusion.
“It’s not a given. He can be a free agent if he wants to,” Tom said with a laugh. “I’ve told him that if somebody else wants to draft him more than I do, then that’s OK.
“But it’s been great because of how much more time we get to spend together, and I don’t think anybody wants him around, or on their team, more than me.”
