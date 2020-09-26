Yet another sliver of normalcy returns this weekend to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Villages Polo Club will open its 2020 fall season at 3 p.m. today, kicking off eight consecutive weeks of action — with play held each Friday and Sunday afternoon. The 24th fall campaign in the club’s history will begin with four weeks of 6/8-goal competition, before the annual all-women’s tournament is set for Oct. 23-25. The season then will conclude with three weekends of 8-goal play, wrapping up Nov. 15.
“We’re incredibly excited for the season,” said Paige Boone, director of The Villages Polo Club. “While it obviously won’t be totally back to normal, we are thrilled to be able to provide some form of entertainment for our Villagers — pretty much for the first time since March.”
The club’s spring season was canceled on March 14 after just one weekend of play, following the recommendations of both state and local officials in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to an ever-changing landscape, the club has several initiatives in place to host the fall season with safety at the forefront. Capacity will be limited to fewer than 20% — with socially-distanced seating placed throughout the grandstands — while only advance ticket sales will be offered to prospective patrons.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 352-753-3229, buying online at tickets.thevillages.com or by visiting any Villages Box Office location.
“We feel very fortunate that we’re an outdoor venue, so we’ve got a little bit more leeway in making it a safer environment for folks,” Boone said. “From those who just want to flash their ticket through their window and go watch from the tailgating section without ever leaving their vehicle — to those who have their season passes socially-distanced right in the heart of it — everybody’s comfort levels are different and we respect that.”
The grounds also will feature a new state-of-the-art sound system, replacing a handful of previously existing tower speakers with 60 in-ground speakers surrounding both the grandstand and spectator tailgating areas. The improved audio outfit serves as yet another upgrade or addition completed by The Villages Polo Club in recent years, after adding both tent and terrace seating options in 2017.
“Most of the response we’ve received is just overjoy and excitement from our fans,” Boone said. “We literally had our opening weekend in the spring and then COVID struck — and it’s like, ‘OK, just kidding, no polo.’ So we’re so excited and thrilled that we’re able to offer it and get back out there again.”
