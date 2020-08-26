Richard Pettus couldn’t even make it eight minutes Monday afternoon without letting out some emotion. “High school football, baby!” Pettus, the 18th-year head coach of The Villages High School football team, yelled to his squad as they began warmup stretches. “It’s here, boys! It’s finally here!” The exclamation resulted in a roar of approval back from the Buffalo, as VHS held its first practice of the 2020 campaign — taking the field in helmets for the first time since last November. “I couldn’t be more excited,” Pettus said. “The coaches are excited, the players are excited, and you just feel real thankful to be out there again.”
VHS and schools statewide were able to take the practice field for the first time on Monday, following an 11-5 vote by the Florida High School Athletic Association Board of Directors on Aug. 14 to push ahead with the fall sports season. That decision came nearly a month after the board voted to delay the 2020-21 athletic calendar from its original starting date of July 27 due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“The coaches told us to stay conditioned, stay focused and just be ready at any point because we didn’t know when they’d say we could go,” said VHS senior Joshua Marion. “They stayed on our backs because it’s been tough to stay motivated with all these long breaks and days doing nothing — and just not knowing if this day would come.”
After more than an hour delay due to a passing seasonal thunderstorm, the Buffalo worked through a variety of warmup exercises and stretches, before breaking down into individual position groupings. VHS then split into offensive and defensive sets, ultimately concluding the practice with the junior-varsity squad getting time to rotate into the fold.
“The goal on Day 1 is just to be organized,” Pettus said. “The X’s-and-O’s and all that stuff — that takes care of itself as we go along here. But (Monday) was about taking care of the business we needed to get done, and really teaching them the things that we’re going to have to know to keep this thing moving forward.”
Pettus and his coaching staff highlighted the protocols in place to keep safety at the forefront, beginning with temperature screenings and increased hand-washing sessions at each water break throughout practice. Players and coaches also kept socially distanced when not on the field of play.
“I was kind of anxious, but we’ve been preparing for this day and what we’d have to do all summer long,” said Buffalo senior Malachi Davis. “Getting around all of this and finding a way to still prepare in the middle of this crisis has been pretty challenging, but we’re prepared and ready.”
VHS (8-3 in 2019) will partake in nearly three full weeks of practice — much needed after having the entirety of spring football canceled — with its season opener tentatively set for Sept. 11 at home against Crescent City.
“The biggest word for us right now is ‘commitment,’” Davis said. “We’re going to come out here every single day, we expect everybody to do their job, and prepare to step up.”
Staff writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
