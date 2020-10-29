A lot of Division 5 softball players were out of uniform on Tuesday.
A look around the fields at Saddlebrook Softball Complex turned up an odd collection of hosiery. There were argyles, Christmas socks, brightly colored socks, socks with superheroes, socks with tropical scenes and others.
They were worn in honor of former Division 5 player Bill Chad, who died unexpectedly in May 2019. Chad collected colorful socks. His widow, Priscilla who lives in the Village of Pine Hills, said she found many packages of unopened socks after Chad’s death.
In Chad’s honor, Priscilla distributed most of her husband’s socks to his friends in Division 5. Many of those socks were on display Tuesday as Priscilla, wearing her husband’s old Rattlers softball jersey, threw out an honorary first pitch between games at Saddlebrook.
“I’m so overwhelmed,” she said.
The league had a contest to see who could wear the loudest pair of socks to honor Chad. The winner was Jim Fiorella of Village Santo Domingo, who accepted the first prize sporting one fluorescent pink and one fluorescent green-yellow sock. The socks, of course, had been Chad’s.
Chad served on the Division 5 board, ran several tournaments and was always available to assist the league.
“He was a great help as a player and director,” Division 5 commissioner Wayne Meyer said. “He went above and beyond what normal players would.”
Chad was a teacher in Michigan before retiring to The Villages. Two of his former colleagues, Bob Marra and Bill Persons, who are each playing in Division 5, escorted Priscilla to the mound for the pitch ceremony.
“He was so popular,” Marra, who lives in the Village of Fernandina, said of Chad. “Every fourth grader wanted to be in his class.”
The Wild Socks Day had been scheduled for March, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Division 5’s next theme day will be Nov. 10, when players will be encouraged to wear red, white and blue clothes in honor of Veterans Day.
Senior writer Steve Straehley
