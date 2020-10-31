The Rio Grande Air Gun Range needed more than just a facelift. After more than 20 years of use as one of the more popular amenities in The Villages north of County Road 466, the facility has been completely revitalized. The new structure that awaits shooting enthusiasts will be worth the long wait when it opens today, said Mike Busch, commissioner of The Villages Air Gun club. “We are all excited more than you can even imagine,” Busch said. The new facility increases the number of shooting lanes to 24 and includes a larger overhang designed to better block the afternoon sun, new landscaping featuring bamboo to provide more shielding from the sun as well as aesthetic appeal, enhanced shooting benches and a storage shed for equipment.
The Amenity Authority Committee approved building the new range and tearing down the existing structure.
“I think that was a wise move,” Busch said. “With the old range, it didn’t matter how much you patched it up, it just didn’t meet the standards of The Villages.”
District Manager Richard Baier said keeping all amenities at the highest level remains a priority.
“It is great to enhance these physical amenities, but more so it is great to witness the positive impacts on resident’s lives as they use these facilities,” he said.
Baier gave credit to members of the AAC for electing to approve the project.
“It is wonderful to be fortunate enough as a government to have elected officials who want to reinvest in their community and its amenities,” he said.
The project was in the planning stages for some time and was helped along after The Villages Developer donated land needed to make it a reality.
Ann Forrester, AAC chairwoman, said she’s grateful to see the completed facility.
“First, I want to say that we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this without the generosity of the Developer,” she said. “We discovered we needed a little bit more land in order to make it work and the Developer donated about half an acre.”
Forrester said she’s thrilled with the final result.
“It may have taken longer than we had hoped,” she said. “But it was worth doing correctly. Now we have a beautiful new facility and that’s the important thing.”
The range is one of several amenities project that has been in the works north of 466. Bids are expected to go out soon for First Responder Recreation Center to be constructed at the site of the former First Baptist Church property. And a vote is expected soon to award a bid for a shade structure at Mulberry Canine Park and work is expected to begin next month.
John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks, said the revitalization of the air gun range is a great example of The Villages’ core values at work.
“Being part of a team that uses our core values working in partnership with our elected boards, resident stakeholders, demonstrates our commitment to long range sustainability of our amenities makes me proud of our efforts to meet our residents expectations,” he said.
The design of the new Rio Grande range was modeled after newer facilities at Soaring Eagle Softball Complex and Sugar Cane Recreation Area said Blair Bean, director of District Property Management.
“By doing all this our goal is to meet or exceed the resident expectation,” Bean said.
Busch said the new range certainly does just that.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” he said. “Everything is top notch.”
Busch said the air gun club was able to use the old range during much of the construction period, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They say timing is everything,” Busch said. “We were fortunate that our season ends in April and starts back up in July. So right around the time that the pandemic hit and things started shutting down was when we were wrapping up our season. By the time we were ready to start the new season, the state was opening up again.”
Busch said the club still employs appropriate safety measures.
“We wear masks and make sure to keep our distance,” he said. “We did have to cancel one showcase event and our annual awards banquet because there wasn’t an appropriate way to have 200 people gather in one location. But otherwise we’ve been able to continue on.”
Those who shoot at Rio Grande did take off the last several weeks as the old structure was demolished and final touches were applied to the new range.
“We’re looking forward to getting in there and using the new range,” he said. “It will be a welcome return to normalcy and getting right back to our season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.