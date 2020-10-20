Polo: Weekend Tourney Finale Ends in Rare Tie
- By Cody Hills, Daily Sun Staff Writer
-
-
The action was so good and the teams were so even, it was impossible to declare a winner on Sunday afternoon at The Villages Polo Club — literally.
After picking up two-goal preliminary match victories and later dueling to an 11-11 tie in the finale, Galaxy Home Solutions and Fross & Fross deadlocked in the Properties of The Villages 6/8-Goal Pro Pool Tournament.
With both teams dispatching Arden’s Fine Jewelers by two goals apiece early in round-robin play, the two squads battled to two lead changes and five ties over three chukkers of play — the final draw bringing about a rare tie.
“That was a lot of fun … a lot of back-and-forth fun,” said tournament MVP, Santiago Bermudez, who picked up a second-chukker tally in the all-even finale. “The throw-ins were so important today because that’s how the pace of the game is controlled, and we saw that’s how you gain an advantage. But overall, everybody played well and had fun.”
The fun began with Galaxy up a goal at 7-6, with scores carrying over from Friday’s round-robin opener between the two teams. Two goals in the first chukker of play from Lord Lyall and Charley Quincoces — sandwiching a throw-in marker from Galaxy’s Paul Wadsworth — brought Fross & Fross back to an 8-8 tie.
Two more tallies by Fross & Fross via throw-in rushes in the second period gave the yellow-and-black squad a 10-9 advantage, before Paige Boone collected a loose ball and fired a shot beneath her pony’s neck — sending it through the pipes to square the match at 10-10.
Defensive marking took precedence in the third and final chukker, with both teams tallying four shots apiece — though none made the big numbers on the scoreboard move.
As the time remaining ticked under a minute to play, Quincoces stole possession out from a pack of players and darted to the far end — scoring on a breakaway with 56 seconds left — giving Fross & Fross an 11-10 lead.
With the clock continuing to churn, Fross & Fross failed to return to the center of the playing pitch in a timely fashion — based on the judgment of the on-field referee — who awarded a 60-yard penalty shot in favor of Galaxy for the delay-of-game infraction.
That put Francisco Bilbao up to take a swing with the match on his mallet, with the veteran coming through on a conversion that sailed over and through the defended goal as time expired.
No penalty shootout or sudden-death overtime to break the tie was put forth, after both teams agreed that all participating horses were spent — ending the match in an 11-all deadlock.
“Win or lose — or tie — it doesn’t really matter,” Bermudez said. “When you have a lot of fun and play good polo like we did today, that’s how a good day comes together.”
The Properties of The Villages 6/8-Goal Pro Pool Tournament
(at The Villages Polo Club)
Galaxy Home Solutions (+7) 121 — 11
Fross & Fross (+6) 221 — 11
Most Valuable Player: Santiago Bermudez (FF)
Best Playing Pony: “Gloria,” Lord Lyall (FF), 1st/4th
Right Now
76°
Clear
- Humidity: 92%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:32:41 AM
- Sunset: 06:52:06 PM
Today
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ex-big leaguer now enjoying The Villages
- The Villages Health offers Rapid COVID-19 tests
- Community emerges as softball powerhouse
- Little school has big goals for its students
- Busy run for Trump campaign in Florida
- Reopening of squares gives business a boost
- Ex-Big Leaguer "Sudden" Sam McDowell Now Enjoying The Villages
- New dining option coming to square
- Dragon boaters get back on the water
- Beekeepers innovate better care for bees
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Oct 20Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Oct 20Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Oct 20Brownwood Paddock Square
-
Oct 21Lake Sumter Landing Market Square
-
Oct 21Spanish Springs Town Square
-
Oct 21Brownwood Paddock Square
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.