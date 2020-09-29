Polo returned to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown in thrilling fashion Sunday afternoon in The Villages.
The season-opening weekend finale featured no shortage of excitement, with Citizens First rallying late to swipe an 8-7 overtime victory over Fross & Fross.
The two teams met after dispatching Galaxy Home Solutions in preliminary action of the round-robin event, before Citizens mustered two goals — one with 20 seconds left in regulation and the game-winner in the extra frame — to claim the first title of the 2020 fall season at the club.
“I think we came together and we all really brought the best out of everybody else,” said Wadi Gomero-Cure, who suited up in the No. 1 position for Citizens First and earned Most Valuable Player honors. “We worked hard all weekend long to play together and it was a real team effort, and that’s what it takes to win.”
Gomero-Cure scored three times on Friday — his first appearance at The Villages Polo Club — before finding the sweet spot between the pipes three more times in six total chukkers of play Sunday.
“It was a great first experience here,” said Gomero-Cure, who hails from Sarasota. “The fields are super-nice, the horses were fast and incredible, and everybody was just super-nice. There was great competition all weekend long and I loved playing here.”
After Citizens First and Fross & Fross began their championship match with four goals per side, the two teams each registered a tally in the first and second chukkers, respectively.
Paul Wadsworth put Fross & Fross up 7-6 with a nifty rush ahead of the pack early in the third and final chukker of the afternoon, before Citizens First’s Miguel Lis-Planells put one through just moments after the 30-second horn sounded — ending regulation with the two teams knotted yet again.
It took all but 15 seconds for the game-winner to soar through the posts, as Stuart Campbell took the opening throw-in and darted ahead undeterred with possession — leading Citizens to victory in sudden-death overtime.
The opening weekend kicked off eight consecutive weeks of play this fall season at The Villages Polo Club, which was limited to 20% capacity and offered advance ticket sales only. Seats throughout the three-level grandstand were socially distanced, with masks or face coverings encouraged for spectators when up and moving about.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 352-753-3229, online at tickets.thevillages.com or by visiting any Villages Box Office location.
“We’re back and we’re back in full force,” club announcer Dale Gavitt told the crowd Sunday. “We’re going to have an awesome fall season of polo in The Villages and we just really appreciate everyone’s patience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.