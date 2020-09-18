Far from home and trailing 14-6 in the first quarter, Nate Rembert sought out his coach on the sideline. The senior had noticed something that he thought could give the Wildwood Middle High School football team a shot to get back in the game.
St. Joseph Academy’s (St. Augustine) weak safety was playing too far to the center of the field, and Rembert knew the Wildcats could exploit it. Head coach Vince Brown Sr. didn’t hesitate.
“I feel like we put in enough time in the offseason to where, when they come over and tell me what they see, I trust them,” Brown said. “If a player tells me he sees X-Y-Z, I’m going to trust him.”
A few minutes later, on the first play of the second quarter, Rembert leaked out of the backfield on a wheel route and hauled in a pass down the sideline from quarterback Nate Mikell to tie the game.
“It felt great,” Rembert said. “It makes me feel like the coaches trust me and that I can trust them — when we see something on the field and we bring that to their attention — that they’ll make the changes for us.”
That was just the start of Rembert’s big night — the senior transfer finished the game with 207 combined rushing and receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first regular season game with the Wildcats.
Rembert has only suited up twice for Wildwood — last Friday and in the team’s Kickoff Classic against South Sumter, where he also made an impact as the team’s third leading receiver. The senior athlete — who’s particular not to limit himself to one position — has already become a key piece of Wildwood’s diverse offense after a shortened offseason and just two games.
That hasn’t been a shock to Brown, though, who took to Rembert right away when the transfer first showed up to conditioning this summer.
“He reminds me of myself — small guy with a big chip on his shoulder,” Brown said.
“My first impression of him was small guy, big heart — small dog, big bite. That’s Nate. He’s going to give you 110% all the time.”
Rembert hasn’t played organized football since his sophomore year but it didn’t take him long to get back in the swing of things once he got to Wildwood.
“The jitters were definitely there,” he said. “The skill, I’m not going to say I didn’t have to put in the work, because I did, but it was kind of always there.”
In addition to his relentless work ethic, Brown has been consistently impressed by both Rembert’s ability and his understanding of the game.
“For a kid like this, who doesn’t have much experience at the high school level, the knowledge is off the charts,” the coach said. “His competitive nature is off the charts. He has everything that you can’t really teach. You can teach the knowledge of the game but, when a kid just already has it, there’s nothing like a natural. He’s literally a natural at everything he does on the football field.”
He’s also a major asset for Brown in constructing the offense.
“Whatever we feel we can put him at to make the defense defend him a certain way or give us a certain look, he’s willing to do whatever we ask him to do,” said Brown. “When you have a kid that’s that versatile, it’s hard to defend, especially when you have other weapons around him.”
And, while every Friday night may not include 200 yards and four touchdowns, Rembert is happy to do what he can to help the Wildcats and fits right in with the underdogs.
“It means so much to me,” he said. “This year is so much of a statement year for me, and not only for me but this team, because we’re doubted by a lot of people.”
Staff writer Drew Chaltry can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5233, or drew.chaltry@thevillagesmedia.com.
