In a sense, the job of golf course superintendent falls into a similar category as that of a baseball umpire or basketball referee. When everything’s clicking, they hardly draw a thought. That’s not always easy to accomplish, though, when Mother Nature ultimately sets the agenda. “She’s going to do whatever she wants,” Derek Vaughn said with a laugh. “You just react.” Wet months. Dry months. Searing heat. Early winter. Tropical storms. Vaughn, who oversees the Bonifay and Evans Prairie championship courses, has dealt with all that and in between across nearly three decades nurturing grass — as well as the crews that mow and water said grass.
For Vaughn and his fellow superintendents who look after The Villages’ 693 holes of golf, many, many days go by without much notice. Which may call for a bit of recognition.
Today is “Thank a Golf Course Superintendent Day,” an international initiative encouraging golfers to show appreciation for the work done to paint the backdrop for their journey through nine or 18 holes.
“We don’t talk enough about the folks behind the scenes,” said David Williams, golf operations administrator for The Villages Golf & Tennis. “There’s a science involved, forecasting involved. Mother Nature dictates a lot of decisions.
“It’s easier to notice if things are out of place,” he continued. “You get so used to seeing a golf course in good condition, you get accustomed to it.”
It’s a job that might have grown in standing during the COVID-19 pandemic, as golf became a trendsetter as an outdoor activity that can adhere to social distancing. In the United States, rounds in June and July were up as much as 20% over the same time period in 2019.
“Golf has been a refuge for so many,” said Rhett Evans, chief executive with the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. “We are taking a day to recognize the men and women who work behind the scene to make the golf course a perfect escape right now.”
In The Villages, the summer uptick was even higher as rounds rose by more than one-third across May, June and July. That’s a lot of golf being played.
“It’s nonstop from 7:30 (a.m.) to 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” said Mike Higginbotham, Vaughn’s top assistant in charge of Bonifay’s upkeep. Ed Smith handles the same role on the Evans Prairie side.
Overall, The Villages employs two dozen head superintendents who coordinate a workforce of about 300 across its 12 championship layouts and 42 executive courses.
“And not every property is created the same,” Williams said. “Look at all the way from Lopez at (State Road) 42 to the Fenney area — the terrain, the different types of soil are not the same. Some courses may require more employees, just by the design of the course.”
Lopez Legacy features rolling terrain; elevation changes at Mallory Hill and Havana are more dramatic. Cane Garden, Evans Prairie and Belle Glade have water as their main feature.
“Our goal is to produce consistency in The Villages, but our courses are all different ages,” Williams said. “Some were built in the ’80s, some are fairly new.”
All need their own brand of care. As do the people who care for the turf. Part of a superintendent’s job is team-building.
“It doesn’t matter what your budget is, how much you spend on chemicals,” Vaughn said. “It takes those guys to go out and mow the grass, do the bunkers, do the detail work — and take a little pride in it.”
The pandemic also has prompted changes in protocols for the crew. A sink stands outside the Bonifay/Evans Prairie maintenance offices, requiring workers to wash their hands before entering. Crew members are subject to temperature checks before clocking in.
Instead of a common lunchtime at the Bonifay/Evans Prairie complex, lunch breaks have been broken into two shifts. Workers can’t congregate inside to eat. And just like golfers, they can’t share carts these days.
“We’re short on carts just about every morning,” Higginbotham said. “We’ve sometimes had to go get a few from another golf course and bring them over here. That makes it challenging, but it’s worked out well. We’re safe.”
Asked to name the most vital part of the job that golfers don’t see, Vaughn replied: “How much work gets done between 5:30 and 7:30.”
“We’re mowing greens ahead of you, shaping bunkers in front of you,” he continued. “By 8 o’clock, we have already done a considerable amount of work that we need to do for the day. They’ve been out there three hours prior to your tee time, trying to set the golf course up for you.”
And there are those times when Mother Nature doesn’t make it easy. Evans Prairie, for example, has been closed nearly all of September to accept excessive water from 14 inches of rain that began in late August. Before that, crews were dealing with temperatures in the high 90s.
“It’s either feast or famine, I swear,” Vaughn said. “I’ve been here when we’ve had to literally dump water in August to lower the basin, and then in September not having enough irrigation to run.”
When conditions are dry, courses have to conserve water like anybody else.
“It’s tough when you go out there and have to watch the course turn brown and can’t do anything about it,” Vaughn said.
Said Williams: “The golf course does not take a day off. A golf course is a living, breathing thing where anything can happen any time of the day or night. There’s a lot of variables that go into making it what it is.”
It’s up to Vaughn, Higginbotham and their colleagues to do everything they can to stay ahead of the game.
“Our superintendents are never satisfied,” Williams said. “They always think they can do better.”
