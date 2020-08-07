For Mark Mishalanie, something about being on the No. 1 tee of Amberwood executive golf course first thing in the morning puts him in a comfort zone.
“First hole, first shot, 7:02 in the morning,” the Village of Springdale resident said. “I’m typically with the same group of guys. I love that hole.”
For a good while, though, No. 1 had been something of a tease. Time after time, a well-struck shot would raise Mishalanie’s hopes for a hole-in-one, only to see the ball miss by inches.
The payoff finally came a little over a week ago. One hop, a short roll and in. And then Amberwood got generous.
Barely 24 hours later, Mishalanie scored another ace — this one at the uphill third hole.
“I don’t know how to explain it,” said Mishalanie, still trying to find the proper description. “It’s a feeling like no other. I play golf pretty much every day and when you come close so often, you realize there’s luck involved.”
For the record, his July 23 ace at No. 1 was accomplished with a 7-iron from 137 yards. The next day, he employed an 8-iron from 128 yards at No. 3. They were the second and third aces of his lifetime, two years after recording his first at Pimlico.
The odds of an average golfer making a hole-in-one are about 12,500 to 1, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry, though frequency in The Villages might be higher with the number of executive courses.
No odds are given for aces on back-to-back days, though the chance of two in the same 18-hole round is listed at 67 million to 1. Technically, Mishalanie’s aces occurred 12 holes apart in a pair of nine-hole rounds.
“A lot of times, you hit it right where you want it and it’s in your head — that might be an ace,” he said. “But on both of those shots, it didn’t enter my mind until the ball went in. I didn’t say, ‘Get in the hole!’”
Perhaps that’s because he’d gotten his hopes up dozens of times before without a payoff. “I had been very close to getting a hole-in-one on Amberwood No. 1,” he said.
Mishalanie professes a fondness for the day’s first tee time, which typically comes about two hours into his day.
“I guess I come in relaxed at that hour,” he said. “I get up plenty early with the dog. I’m fully awake and ready to go.”
The first hole at Amberwood has a green that tilts slightly from back to front, with a slighter right-to-left tilt. That allowed him to get a full view of his first ace — along with everyone else around at that hour.
“That was nice because the starter is there and he sees it,” Mishalanie said. “You’re the first group, people are waiting (to be called) on line. It’s a great time to do it.”
No. 3 plays slightly uphill, obscuring Mishalanie’s sight as the ball touched down. Two playing partners, standing off to the side, were quick to confirm the hole-in-one.
“They said it went in the hole and I went, ‘Oh my god,’” he recalled. “They weren’t with me the day before, so I explained that I’d had one (the previous day) at No. 1. They were like, ‘Really?’”
One other advantage to being first on the tee sheet: It saves on the traditional hole-in-one bar tab. “At 7:02 in the morning,” he quipped, “it’s not a conducive time to take people out and have a drink.”
Mishalanie came to golf later in life, after years of a surfer’s lifestyle on the California coast. “As much of my time as allowable was spent in the ocean,” he said.
That may explain the body control he’s managed to hone when swinging a golf club. He’s also a pickleball player, though that has been on hold since March — even after that sport reopened, he’s been sidelined with plantar fasciitis.
“For now it’s just golf,” he said.
