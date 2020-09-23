Four men were inducted Sunday into The Villages Bowling Hall of Fame. Ed Fenstermacher, Bob Geoffroy, John Pullen and the late John Bennett were all honored as part of the hall’s achievement category and for good reason. The four combined for 25 299 games, 88 300 games and 56 800 series.
Larry Ducat, who owns Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes, started the hall last year to recognize the huge number of top bowlers who move to The Villages.
“I started the Hall of Fame to make people realize the quality of bowlers we have here,”
he said.
“It proves that if you’re a senior bowler and you want to be competitive, this is the place to compete.”
To be considered for induction into The Villages Bowling Hall of Fame, a bowler must be at least 55 and have participated in league play in
The Villages for five years.
John Bennett
John Bennett bowled on tour, mostly during the summers, when he wasn’t managing bowling centers in the Detroit area. But his passion was teaching others how to be good bowlers.
Bennett, who died in June 2018, is survived by his wife Sherry, who lives in the Village of Chatham. Sherry was on hand in John’s place for his induction into the Hall of Fame and accepted the trophy on his behalf.
“He liked instructing and teaching others the love of the game,” she said.
Bennett bowled, often against, and sometimes partnered with, fellow Michigan resident and USBC Hall of Famer Bob Chamberlain, who now lives in the Village of Belvedere. Chamberlain, who was inducted into The Villages hall last year, said their friendship spanned
40 years or more.
“John was a very good student of the game. He knew how to help people,”
Chamberlain said.
“John loved to help people and make people a better bowler — and he was good at it.”
That’s as good a testimonial as someone can get.
Ed Fenstermacher
Ed Fenstermacher is a top-notch bowler, with 28 sanctioned 300s and 10 sanctioned 800 series. But perhaps his greatest contribution to bowling in The Villages is his founding of the Hot Dog Classic, a regular Sunday morning bowling tournament at Spanish Springs Lanes. He founded the tournament 12 years ago when games, shoes, hot dogs and sodas were all 25 cents on Sunday mornings at the bowling center. He announced that he’d buy a hot dog for anyone who rolled a 225, two for a 250, three for a 275 and for anyone with a 300 game, he’d buy as many as the bowler could eat. As many as 36 people show up for the event each week.
“To get into the Hall of Fame here is pretty special. There are a lot of good bowlers here,” he said.
Fenstermacher, an Air Force veteran who lives in Summerfield, also is a member of the Greater Carlisle
(Illinois) Bowling Hall of Fame and is about to be inducted into the Leesburg Bowling Hall of Fame as well. He’s a frequent competitor in the Senior Games.
Bob Geoffroy
Bob Geoffroy moved to The Villages in 2004 and has been active in the bowling scene here. He won the Properties of The Villages Real Results tournament in 2016. He’s racked up more than 25 300 games and 18 800 series.
Geoffroy, who lives in Village De La Vista, bowled when he was younger, then gave it up until about age 48 with a bunch of old equipment. He did well enough that it was suggested that if he had better equipment, he’d be good enough to go on tour. He upgraded and competed for a time on regional senior tours, often making the cut. He hasn’t bowled much this season because of problems with his right arm. He wasn’t going to stay away from the bowling center entirely, though. He began bowling left-handed. His 230 average dropped to 109, but Geoffroy doesn’t seem to mind.
John Pullen
John Pullen began his bowling career as a pinsetter in a bowling center on Long Island. Now he has 27 300s in the past few years and 14 800 series. He briefly bowled on local tours during the 1960s. The main thing to Pullen, who lives in Summerfield, is the camaraderie. “I just do my best and have fun,” he said. Pullen, who’s also a member of the Leesburg Bowling Hall of Fame, gives a lot of credit for his success to his wife, Uraine. He has won The Villages Open Championship as well as The Villages Senior Shootout. Pullen bowls in the Bruce Coffey Memorial League, the Monday Morning League and the Generations Pro Shop League. “I’m very honored to be put in the Hall of Fame with people who are there now,” he said.
Senior writer Steve Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or steve.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
