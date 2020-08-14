“This is the greatest softball program in the world,” Division 5 batting leader Terry Cole said as he walked off the field following the Wolverines’ last game of the summer season. “Period.” Recreation softball in The Villages is a massive operation. Residents play 85 softball games every week in the summer. That number increases to nearly 150 in the fall and peaks in the winter somewhere in the neighborhood of 165. Thousands of residents fill the diamonds every day, but they wouldn’t be able to enjoy one of the community’s most popular pastimes without a host of people who make the daily games possible.
Recreation
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department plays a large role in keeping softball running, both in the day-to-day operations and the larger picture of organizing the season.
At the fields each day, a recreation assistant ensures the diamonds are ready for play and that everything runs smoothly throughout play.
“They open the facility, chalk-line the softball fields, set up scoreboards and microphones, set out tables, and assist the leagues with any areas they need,” said the department’s sports coordinator, Danny Jacobs. “The RA-Softball position is then on-site throughout the remainder of the day to act as a liaison for the (Recreation) Department and the ballplayers.”
From a macro perspective, Jacobs and recreation supervisor Andrew Esposito handle broader tasks like programming the fields within the parameters of each of the three annual seasons, coordinate signups, assist with player evaluations and work closely with the directors of each league to make sure the softball program is the best that it can be.
“We are facilitators and provide support to any part of the program,” Jacobs said simply.
Volunteers
While some divisions task teams with scoring games during their bye weeks or in the windows on either side of their games, some rely on volunteers to keep a record of each contest.
“It would be impossible to have this league and all the success that we have had without our volunteer scorekeepers who have given hours and hours of their time to make sure everything goes along without a hitch,” Division 4 commissioner Dave Bigelow said.
Division 4 has three “permanent scorekeepers” who attend every game. They’re not players or board members, just volunteers.
One of them, Kathy Hartman, of the Village of Glenbrook, can be found next to the visiting dugout at Saddlebrook’s Field 3 every Monday and Thursday morning with a pen and a small folding table.
She’s been at the field for nearly every game for the last six years, usually up in the crow’s nest, performing the myriad tasks asked of the league’s scorekeepers.
“When we’re upstairs, I paper-score, electronic-score, operate the scoreboard and announce the game,” Hartman said. “Here I just (paper-score and) announce.”
Hartman’s husband, Dennis, is a member of the Division 4 board of commissioners and an umpire, which is why Kathy initially became a scorekeeper. Now, it’s just part of the routine.
“I enjoy these guys, they’re great guys, they all are, and they appreciate what we do,” Kathy said. “It’s fun to be here, nice people.”
Umpires
Once in a while, a player might take umbrage with a call made by an umpire.
That’s the spirit of competitive softball in The Villages.
But all of the while, players recognize the importance of umpires.
That’s the thankfulness of softball in The Villages.
“We’re thankful for everyone who helps make softball happen, because it does take a lot of people,” said Doug Goslee, the Division 1 board of directors president. “Especially our umpires, guys like Donny (Meyer) volunteering their time to come stand out here and call our games. We don’t have a season this summer — or any season for that matter — without them.”
Meyer, of the Village Palo Alto, is one of a handful of volunteers who put on a green umpire’s shirt and devoted time to helping make Division 1 run this summer.
“I just saw a need and wanted to help out,” said Meyer, who is one of the community’s most prominent regular players, but elected to take the summer season off due to a busy schedule. “I knew they were going to be short on umpires, and I’ve been playing so long that I know most of these guys — makes it an easy decision to volunteer.”
Prospective umpires go through a morning-long clinic before each of the community’s three playing seasons, learning the ins and outs of umpiring and the proper way to officiate a game.
“It’s great because most of the guys are all good about it,” Meyer said. “They know who you are and what you’re here to do. You’re just umpiring a game that we all enjoy, and there’s no real problems ever about doing it.”
Concessions
It’s anyone’s guess as to how a player might perform in any given game.
But one thing’s for certain. The same smiling face of Betty Camporeale will be there to greet them — and offer a cold drink — when they’re done.
When the fall season begins in September, the Village of Polo Ridge resident will embark on her 10th year offering service inside the concession stand at Buffalo Glen Softball Complex.
“I’ve never had any problem with anyone in 10 years,” Camporeale said. “There’s not a lot of jobs out there that can say that.”
Camporeale is one of a handful of concession workers offering a variety of drinks, snacks and hot food items at the four softball complexes across The Villages, helping add even more of a ballpark feel to the weekly contests.
“The men and the women keep me coming back each year,” Camporeale said. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s absolutely the people. They really are special and appreciative, and they’re great to have conversation with.”
Grounds Crew
The first-class softball fields found throughout The Villages don’t groom themselves.
As much as that seems like a given, the behind-the-scenes efforts put forth by members of grounds crew staff often go unnoticed — a sign of a job well done.
“They constantly go above and beyond to ensure our facilities are looking good,” Jacobs said. “The level of service provided here is unmatched by most.”
Skip Thompson, of the Village of Poinciana, works for The Villages Recreation and Parks and is tasked with keeping Buffalo Glen Softball Complex suitable for play each and every day.
Once contracted help uses a small tractor to drag the diamond — making the clay playing surface smooth —Thompson’s additional daily duties include chalking basepath lines, sweeping off home-plate mats, and ensuring balls and bats are made available.
“I just like still being able to be around sports,” said Thompson, who spent the majority of his career in athletic administration. “I was looking for something that allowed me to stay around it and do something meaningful, and this was perfect for me.”
Boards
At the top of each softball division is a small group of individuals dedicated to the organization of their league. Commissioners and boards of directors handle everything from organizing player selection drafts to writing schedules to curating results and standings online.
Most important, perhaps, they serve as the conduit between the players and the recreation department, providing a line of communication to ensure players’ needs are being met as much as possible.
“We communicate all directives from the (recreation department) to our players,” said Division 5 Commissioner Wayne Meyer. “We maintain a two-way street of communications between The Villages and the division.”
“We work closely with the commissioners to ensure their needs are being met from a maintenance and programming standpoint,” said Jacobs. “We all have a very good working relationship. They truly do a lot and drive the softball program and lifestyle people love about this community.”
By Meyer’s estimate, board members can give anywhere between 40 and 60 hours of their time during a season. Still, he’s served on the Division 5 board for five years, four as commissioner.
“I feel that the players who elected us elected guys who they know would work for the betterment of our players and division,” he said.
“I don’t want to let them down.”
