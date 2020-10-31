Buffalo’s Fast Start Key To Rivalry Win

There were no tricks pulled by The Villages High School football team Friday night. Just a whole lot of hard-earned treats. Behind a downhill run game and a precise passing attack, the Buffalo went right through rival Wildwood in a 40-26 road victory at Wildcat Field. VHS scored on its first five offensive possessions of the night and bowed up defensively late, collecting its third straight win in the series between the two neighboring schools. “All the credit goes to our kids. … I’m just so proud of this football team,” Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus said after the win. “The fast start was the difference in the game, but our guys just kept fighting and they did what they had to do all night long for us.” The 14th meeting between the Buffalo and Wildcats was the first in which both teams entered with unblemished records, as VHS (5-0 overall) remained unbeaten ahead of its regular-season finale next week against River Ridge (New Port Richey). Wildwood finishes its regular season at 7-1 overall — awaiting its Class 1A-Region 2 postseason opponent Nov. 13.
