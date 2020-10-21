Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 83F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.