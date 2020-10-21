After two weeks of dormancy, The Villages High School football team returned to the practice field on Monday.
The Buffalo ended a 12-day layoff by holding a two-hour, fully-padded practice, effectively resuming competitive participation for the first time since Oct. 8.
VHS was forced to halt all team activities on that day, after at least seven positive cases of the virus were reported to be connected to the football program.
“It feels like it’s been more than 12 days, that’s for sure,” said Buffalo head coach Richard Pettus. “I’ve really missed it. I’ve missed all our kids and our coaches. I’ve missed that momentum that we were building before we had to shut it down.
“We’re excited to be back, but now we’ve got to get that thirst and hunger back, too.”
Due to the stoppage, the Buffalo (3-0 overall) were forced to cancel their games with Leesburg and South Sumter (Bushnell) — scheduled for each of the previous two Friday nights. VHS is set to take on Tavares (3-1 overall) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Tavares.
“I’m really thrilled to be back,” said VHS senior Malachi Davis. “These past two weeks, you’re just sitting at home trying to find ways to get better without being around your teammates. It’s been really tough.”
Players had the ability to access the team’s game-film archives while away, allowing them to virtually prepare for Tavares. Team members were also encouraged to continue conditioning regimens at home — if able — keeping them in simulated game-ready shape.
“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to figure out how we crank things back up again,” Pettus said. “Obviously, safety is our No. 1 focus right now and making sure we’re still operating within all the right protocols and guidelines. We know it’s going to a little bit of a struggle getting back up to speed, but we’ve got to be ready to go and be ready to compete on this short week of preparation.”
Pettus and his staff emphasized the safety protocols in place on Monday — the same ones held to such high standards since the team’s offseason conditioning program began in June — which included a maximum of six players socially-distanced inside the locker room at once. Players were also required to receive a temperature check and complete a self-reported COVID-19 questionnaire prior to practice, while hand-washing took place at each designated water break.
“I think it definitely opened our eyes a little bit,” said VHS junior Brandon Kennard. “We were doing what we’re supposed to do, we were staying safe and we were having a great couple weeks of football — and then it just hits us. It makes you realize that you can’t take anything for granted.”
