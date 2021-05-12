Mother’s Day spending is projected to bounce back in a big way in 2021. The National Retail Federation is expecting Mother’s Day spending to top out at $28.1 billion. According to its annual survey, 81% of American adults are expected to participate in the holiday in some capacity. “For many, this is a chance to make up for last year’s Mother’s Day, when we were under lockdown,” said NRF president Matthew Shay in a press release. “With safety guidelines at top of mind, consumers are planning to be with family, are making travel plans and organizing a special brunch or outing. All of these activities will be reflected through their purchasing decisions.”
Projections for the holiday in Florida also are optimistic, said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of Florida Retail Federation.
“People are really finding Mother’s Day more special than usual,” he said. “As we come out of the pandemic moms had to take on more roles than usual and families want to honor them.”
Where the money goes
Some popular areas of spending are flowers, chocolates and other meaningful tokens. This is especially true in The Villages as retailers get ready for the biggest holiday in their industry.
Jeff Osterman, owner of Plantation Flower Designs and Gifts, said the store does two to three times the amount of orders on Mother’s Day than any of its other big holidays.
“Without a doubt, it is the biggest holiday for us,” Osterman said. “For Mother’s Day last year there were definitely some people who couldn’t see their mom but we’re slammed each year so it’s hard to say if the pandemic impacted us.”
Osterman’s No. 1 suggestion is to get your orders in early.
“We’re thankful for the business we get, and we love seeing regulars come back,” he said. “Because they are live flowers we can only prep so far in advance so we can only take so many orders.”
Osterman said for centuries flowers have been used to communicate feelings, and there is even a language of flowers where each bloom conveys a different emotion.
“People mainly use flowers to show love, gratitude and condolences,” he said. “Flowers are there for you for every big milestone you
can experience.”
Osterman said motherhood might be one of the biggest milestones of all.
Edible gifts as alternative
Mother’s Day is also the most important holiday for Edible Arrangements on Wedgewood Lane.
Mother’s Day sees around 1,800 to 2,000 orders in about a two-week period leading up to the holiday, said co-owner Becky Pilipow.
“We normally have about three to four workers and two drivers,” Pilipow said. “For Mother’s Day we hire about 30 to 40 people inside, and have around 20 to 25 drivers.”
The holiday is important to people because it’s a day where you can tell your mom what she means to you in a special way, Pilipow said.
Pilipow said out of the close to 1,000 Edible Arrangements in the country they are regularly the No. 1 or 2 store for sales each year for Mother’s Day.
For Peterbrooke Chocolatier, Mother’s Day is also a popular holiday.
“Things are always so busy during the spring, we have our last rush on Mother’s Day,” said owner Veronica Barnes. “A lot of our sales when we aren’t in a big holiday season come from people looking for birthday or anniversary gifts, and we get lots of tourists visiting family.”
Barnes said a lot of people like to buy their mom’s favorite chocolates as a Mother’s Day gift.
It’s a sweet way to show some love, she said.
