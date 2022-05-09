Scott Takes Over as the New Sumter GOP Chairperson

Samantha Scott, left, the new chairperson of the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee, stands with John Temple, the former chairperson.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

The Sumter County Republican Party is turning to a third-generation county resident and rapid riser in local party politics to lead them into a key election year.

Samantha Scott, of Bushnell, was elected at last week’s meeting of the Republican Party executive committee as its new chair, replacing John Temple, who is running for the county’s Florida House of Representatives seat.

“It’s a very important election year for Republicans, so to be nominated and to take that leadership position, especially to fill shoes these large, was very much an honor,” Scott said.