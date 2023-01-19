Niko Fronimos speaks in almost romantic terms about being introduced to pickleball.
"I believe it was love at first sight,” Fronimos, of the Village of Hammock at Fenney, recalled about that fateful day while on a 2018 lifestyle visit. "I played that morning for about three hours consecutively. I sweated through everything I had. I was a little bit overweight at the time and I was also a cigarette smoker. So, boy, it was an infusion of this happiness and joy. It was like being in recess — someone allowed me to be in recess. Go and have fun.”
Fronimos and his wife, Christie, did more than simply relocate to the world's most active pickleball community. They threw themselves into the sport, lost weight, dabbled in the pro game and now serve as ambassadors for the sport — even as far as Niko's ancestral homeland of Greece.
"Because we had no direction, pickleball became our purpose in life,” said Niko, who along with Christie are certified instructors through the International Federation of Pickleball and have been featured on pickleball podcasts and YouTube channels promoting both the sport and its prominence in The Villages.
The couple had been living in Chicago, where Niko was seeking more fulfillment than he was getting out of his job as finance manager at an automobile dealership.
"We were making pretty good money. However, I wasn't satisfied,” he explained. "Whatever I was accomplishing wasn't getting me to the next level of happiness. It was constant depression inside of me.”
He previously had tasted business success with a group of hip-hop clothing stores, but got out of that trade after his first marriage failed and business started to dry up.
"I had a passion for the hip-hop business, and it did very well,” Niko said. "I kept selling cars and I was moving up, but I never had a passion for it. Everything leads to heaven, which is here (in The Villages).”
It was Christie's father, Jim Wright, of the Village of Polo Ridge, who first introduced the couple to pickleball.
"It was the most amazing week I've had in a long time,” Niko said. "So I'm here, never saw the sport and he goes, 'Let's go play.'”
Wright said: "Christie had a tennis background, so she came along a lot faster. Niko had no tennis background, so it took him a long time. But they've improved greatly and they're working very hard to get better all the time.”
Niko and Christie would go back home to Chicago, but could not get their minds off pickleball.
"It was just the breath of fresh air that we were looking for,” Niko said. "It was a dream and we discussed moving out here. We looked into it and we said we probably have five years before we can seriously come out.”
It actually only took a couple of years. The couple spent one more year in Chicago, then a year in Orlando before moving to The Villages on March 1, 2020. As it turned out, that was the same week the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut things down.
"We came to experience The Villages and all its splendor — its wonderful social gatherings and people,” Niko said. "And we got locked down for 18 months.”
Niko and Christie were determined, though, to make the most of their move. They watched how Wright would get up at 5 a.m., work out for 45 minutes on his rowing machine and then play pickleball. The practice soon would rub off on them.
"I had another epiphany,” Niko said, "to get my stuff in order — like get in shape. I started working out that day.
"I started reading up on people and I started watching wonderful things, like Michael Jordan was on TV at the time with the Bulls ("The Last Dance” documentary). Then I started looking at champions and how a champion behaves.”
Niko began running two miles every morning and doing 500 pushups every day.
"All this stuff that I do are all because of pickleball,” he said.
Christie said: "We came down here and we changed everything. We quit smoking, we took after my dad with the pickleball. We run, we work out, we're crazy now — all for pickleball.”
Both wound up seeing tremendous weight loss. Niko dropped 38 pounds and Christie 30 pounds.
"Physically they've just changed so much,” said Janice Wright, Christie's mother. "We're just so proud of them. Not that they needed to be anything different then what they were, but they really have joy and they have peace now. That's the stuff that I'm so happy about.”
And now the couple wants to spread the gospel of pickleball. Their mission began when the couple hosted a pickleball party during a late 2020 visit back to Greece.
"It's a huge success,” Niko said. "We introduce pickleball to our guests. They love it, and they were all in their 60s and 70s. We realized we wanted to incorporate pickleball in the rest of our life. How do we do it? We want to teach as many Greeks as possible (about) pickleball.”
The couple launched Ultimate Pickleball Greece Vacation last year, combining private tours of Greece with teaching and playing pickleball. The trip brings along a top pickleball professional, and they hold morning sessions on five of the trip's nine days in Greece.
The next trip is scheduled for May 17-25, featuring Pickleball Hall of Famer Kyle Yates. More information is available at ultimatepickleball greecevacation.com.
The Fronimos also accept donations of pickleball equipment — paddles, nets and balls — to take with them to Greece.
"I take them personally and just give it out to anybody who strikes an interest in pickleball,” Niko said, adding that they're also looking for others to share in being pickleball ambassadors in Greece.
"We left Chicago to do something in Florida together and God gave us pickleball,” he added. "Here we are playing pickleball and doing it professionally because we play (USA Pickleball Association) senior pro and our livelihood is taking people to Greece.”
Staff writer Jean Racine can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or jean.racine@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.