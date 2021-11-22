Sandra Ricciardi is determined to make sure members of the Day-Break Club of The Villages feel important and valued.
From one-on-one visits to relieve caregivers temporarily to finding new ways to keep members engaged, the Village De La Vista resident steps up to make sure needs are met.
"I just want to make sure caregivers are getting the break they need while the club is currently closed because of the delta variant," she said. "The members of this group feel like family and it's more important than ever that we are able to work together."
Ricciardi's effort is an example of residents taking on roles that at one time were handled by a sunshine committee, a group in charge of recognizing birthdays, anniversaries and other milestone events within a club or neighborhood, or reaching out to someone going through a hard time. They are the people who pass around a card when someone is in the hospital or start a potluck schedule to feed a neighbor who is sick.
"When a member doesn't show up, I am one of the first to reach out and make sure they are OK," Ricciardi said.
Jaci Newmark, of the Village Santiago, shares a similar role with other members of the Lake Sumter Lions Club.
"Whenever someone is in the hospital and we find out, we encourage other members to check on them periodically or pass a card around for them to send," Newmark said. "We want to make sure they know someone cares even when it seems they might be alone at that moment."
The purpose of the committee is to make sure no one feels left out. The members of the committee step up to take on extra tasks like dropping off food, purchasing party supplies and keeping up with a constantly changing directory as more members join their groups.
Doris Turlo, of the Village Del Mar, said she is constantly updating the membership list for the Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club.
"Every month I have to check over the books to make sure I haven't missed anyone," she said. "We are always adding new members or taking out people who no longer live in The Villages for one reason or another. It can be a difficult job, but as long as you keep up with it, it's easy to round up all the birthdays or other events each month."
Sometimes the members of the sunshine committee are the secretaries of local clubs or they are classified as the "mayor" of a village.
"The key is to be friendly and be open with communication," Newmark said. "As long as there is communication and clean records, pre-planning can be easy and the recipients receive it well."
