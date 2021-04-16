Colorful costumes and sharp dance moves add to the excitement and festivities during special Villages occasions and traditions.
Square events such as the tree lighting festivals, Mardi Gras, Cinco de Mayo and the Strawberry Festival wouldn’t be the same without resident dance groups such as The Original Villages Belly Dancers, Sweet & Sassy, Sugar ‘n Spice the Mystic Jewels and Aloha ‘O Ka Hula.
A lot of time and effort goes into making sure choreography is perfected and in sync for dances on the squares and in parades.
The original Villages Belly Dancers are a staple of special events and parades and have been around for over a decade.
“It gets your heart racing a little bit,” said the group’s leader, Christina Crispi, in regard to performing at special events. “Everyone is really appreciative and encouraging. We always enjoy getting dressed up and entertaining the community.”
Depending on the time of year, the group has between 12 and 24 members, and public performances are encouraged but optional.
“Anyone is welcome,” said Crispi, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens. “We are a warm and inclusive group.”
Aloha ‘O Ka Hula has around 24 members who are dedicated to the art of hula dancing, and performing on the squares is a way to share their passion with the community, said the group’s leader, Violet Ray.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Ray, of the Village of Hadley. “The audience is very welcoming and they seem to really appreciate what we do. It’s fun, and I’m glad that we’re able to share our love of hula with people in The Villages.”
Sweet & Sassy is a performing line dance group that can be found at events like the tree lighting festivals, Mardi Gras, the recent
Blueberry Festival and more.
“The girls enjoy performing,” said Faith Schnell, who leads the group. “It’s nice to see people sway along with the music and then come up and tell us we did a great job. That’s when you know all of the practice was worth it.”
Sweet & Sassy, which also has been around for more than a decade, has about 16 members and is always welcoming of new members, said Schnell, of the Village of St. James. Schnell just asks that potential members have a basic to intermediate understanding of line dancing.
Sugar ‘n Spice, led by Sandi Bergheimer, of the Village of Hadley, dances mostly to R&B music but changes it up depending on the event.
“We know that (the crowd) enjoys us, and we enjoy them,” Bergheimer said of the group’s experience performing at special events on the squares. “We work very hard to get all of our different routines ready.”
The group has about 20 members and is available to perform at any events in
The Villages.
The Mystic Jewels is a dance group that fuses belly dance and jazz-style dance to different cultural music.
“The audience is always very appreciative of our performances,” said the group’s leader, Village of Sabal Chase resident Karen Snyder. “We’ve gotten a lot of
positive response.”
“I like the sisterhood in dance,” Snyder said. “We all want to be together and do the same thing. And it’s
great exercise.”
Associate Managing Editor Kristen Fiore
