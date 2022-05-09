Panel wants to consider options for landmark rebuilds

The Project Wide Advisory Committee would like to explore more options in building materials for reconstruction of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The committee on Monday morning approved a $20,000 budget amendment to demolish the two landmarks at the square before the start of hurricane season. After 10-plus years of weather, humidity, sun and water exposure, the wooden posts on the structures have decayed, according to District Property Management.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.