The Villages’ story is written in the smiles, tears and open arms of neighbors who look out for each other. Since the founding of our community, it’s been the Daily Sun’s privilege to share those stories with you.
In a community such as ours, the challenge is not finding great stories to tell. It’s keeping up with them all.
In just the past few days, we’ve told you about:
• Local businesses helping youth activities stay afloat.
• Area churches helping worshippers through the pandemic.
• Villages Charter School students helping build homes through Habitat for Humanity.
• Community Watch helping snowbirds know their homes are secure.
• The Villages Genealogical Society helping reunite long-lost families.
• Operation Shoebox helping lift the spirits of our military.
• The Lions and Rotary clubs helping feed needy families.
• Day-Break Club members helping support dementia caregivers.
• The Villages Woodworking Club helping make toys for kids.
• Veterans groups helping to plant flags and get memorials funded.
• And food pantries, thrift shops, churches, public libraries, medical programs, pet rescues, schools, state parks and hundreds of clubs brimming with volunteers.
Just like other newspapers, you can find the latest news and sports headlines from across the globe in our report.
But unlike other newspapers, it’s the story of “you” that we work hardest to capture.
We love our town.
And, after sharing your stories for three decades, we know you do, too.
That’s one role of a newspaper — to serve as a mirror to its community, reflecting what local life is like in its pages.
One of the best parts of the job is to be that mirror for you, and to join with you in looking out for our community.
Our newsroom mirrors the diverse backgrounds of Villages residents: We’re comprised of both journalists whose families have lived here for generations and those who have relocated from as far away as Trinidad and Tobago.
Our newsroom mirrors the common values that run through The Villages: We’re a vibrant blend of veterans, volunteers, athletes, pet lovers, churchgoers, parents and grandparents. We’ve come from markets large and small because we recognize how special this place is.
Our newsroom mirrors the growth of The Villages, which attracts about 100 new residents each week: Some of us have been telling your stories for nearly 25 years; others for less than 25 days. In the past quarter century, we’ve evolved from a quaint weekly newspaper to the state’s largest printed daily newspaper, a nationally recognized powerhouse for excellence in community journalism.
Our newsroom mirrors the sense of purpose established by our founders Harold Schwartz and his son, H. Gary Morse: That purpose: to unite a town of outsiders into Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
It’s a mission that drives us every day.
The role of a newspaper is to also serve as a lamp to its community, illuminating complex issues and bringing shady dealings into the light.
This means scrutinizing local decisions, informing the debate and defending your right to the public record so you’re not left in the dark.
Today, in response to your feedback, we’re turning up the wattage by expanding our Ideas & Opinions content Sunday through Friday.
Here, in the main news section, you’ll now find more commentary on issues of local importance; political opinion from left-leaning as well as conservative schools of thought; advice from wellness experts to help you live your best life and thoughts from readers on a variety of local topics.
It’s one more way to keep looking out for each other, so please help us make this new forum shine.
Have you ever noticed that a mirror reflects light more perfectly than ordinary surfaces?
“That’s because there are a great many electrons in a mirror, all vibrating at the frequency of the incident light,” explains Peter N. Saeta, an assistant professor of physics at Harvey Mudd College. “So reflection from the mirror is really a group effort.”
Of course, that’s something our readers already know.
