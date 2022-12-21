Surely every pre-race meeting in open water swimming includes a gentle directive that help is nearby if you become physically tapped out, but some days it registers more than others.
Glancing toward the choppy water off Fort Myers Beach, this is one of those days.
You can’t say the U.S. Open Water National Championships won’t crown a worthy champion on this early April morning. Two hours of swimming against these currents can only cultivate a survival-of-the-fittest scenario.
“These are pretty tough conditions,” acknowledged Bryce Elser, open water director for USA Swimming. “But this is an elite group, so that’s OK. We’ll be taking six men and six women to places where they’ll face some pretty tough conditions.”
Results determine who represents Team USA in international events for the summer and fall, including the 2022 World Championships in Hungary.
Glance along a back fence near the race hub, and you see bags bearing logos of such college programs as Texas, Indiana, Arizona State and Tennessee.
It’s a category that still bobs somewhat under the radar, even though open water has been part of the Olympics since 2008. Even so, the women’s open division has drawn two entries fans might have seen in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics — Erica Sullivan and Katie Grimes.
So with wind gusts nearing 20 mph and everyone else at Lynn Hall Beach Park in windbreakers and sweatshirts, 20 women stride into the surf while nearby beach shops are just opening their doors.
“That’s the beauty of open water swimming,” said Sid Cassidy, former University of Miami coach and longtime open water advocate. “It’s nature’s chance to give you a challenge. We came here knowing we weren’t sure what we were going to get, just be ready for anything.”
Competitors will swim 10,000 meters — six laps around a course laid out maybe a quarter-mile offshore. The straightaways are about 800 meters long, with three buoys that mark a turn of about 50 meters. The current pummels you one way going out, then switches sides.
“I’m amazed by the stamina these swimmers have,” said Ron Ustruck, a volunteer with Lee County Parks & Recreation. “I could not even float that long.”
Ustruck typically assists with shoreline cleanup, but answered the call for help with the Open Water nationals. He grew up in California, so the sound of the surf is a siren song.
Florida, not surprisingly, is a regular U.S. Open Water host. The 2019 championships took place at Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key. Miromar Lakes, a freshwater venue some 30 minutes inland from Lynn Hall Beach Park, played host in 2015 and ‘17.
“It’s always good to come back to a familiar place,” Elser said.
The lead swimmers complete the first lap, and Elser checks the clock. Twenty-one minutes. Slow but understandable.
“Usually the women’s race is about 1:55,” he said. “This looks like it’ll be well north of two hours.”
Like a marathon, there are intervals where swimmers can take on nutrients. Coaches or teammates extend long poles to the swimmers, who have prepared their own bottles with electrolytes or whatever gives them a boost.
Swimmers briefly flip on their backs to ingest the contents, then go back to propelling themselves through the water.
Down the shoreline, beachgoers are trying to figure out what’s taking place in front of them. Though there are flags near race headquarters, that’s little use near the other end of the course.
“We saw the cones and the boats, but we couldn’t see any swimmers,” said Daryl Crouch, staying at one of the hotels on the other side of the dunes. “Was there an emergency? We couldn’t see anything. Finally someone told us there was a race going on.”
Crouch and Shawn Ray come down from Indianapolis with their families for a week each spring. Told this race is actually a national championship, they smiled.
With sons who will be college athletes in the fall, both also have a sense of the athleticism playing out before them.
“That’s pretty impressive,” Ray said. “I swam when I was younger. There’s no way I could do something like this.”
Sullivan leads the first three laps, only to see Grimes make her move heading to the fourth. Grimes builds a 30-second lead at one point, only for Indiana’s Mariah Denigan to slice the margin in half down the final straightaway.
Grimes holds on to win in 2:16:40, with Denigan fading to over a minute back. Sullivan winds up tapping out.
“This is probably close to the worst (conditions) can get,” said Grimes, just 16, who placed fourth at the women’s 800-meter freestyle in Tokyo. “If you can deal with this, you can deal with anything.”
Denigan, meantime, reveals she swam the final two laps — some 2 miles — with her goggles half-filled with salt water. Yikes.
As the women exit the water, the men begin their race. That one turns out a nail-biter, with France’s Axel Reymond outdueling the University of Florida’s Brennan Gravley by four seconds.
“You just never know what you’re going to get,” Cassidy marveled.
