A statue of Dan Marino stands sentry outside the south entrance of Hard Rock Stadium, holding a football aloft as though saluting the Miami Dolphins faithful. And if you stand at just the right angle, it appears Hubert Hurkacz might swat the ball out of the Hall of Fame quarterback’s hand.
That’s the big screen playing above the suite entrance, showing tennis going on inside as Hurkacz and world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev smash forehands in a domain where Marino once fired rockets to be caught by Mark Clayton, Mark Duper and O.J. McDuffie.
Welcome to the Miami Open, where necessity and marketing savvy combine to transform the Dolphins’ home each spring into a showcase for a tennis event with a status just below that of the four Grand Slams.
“This is fascinating,” said Don Fenderson, a new South Florida transplant from Cleveland, taking in the event for the first time. “What do you have to compare it to? Certainly not Cleveland Browns Stadium (now FirstEnergy Stadium), where they only play football.”
Stadium Court is actually inside the stadium, constructed in such a way that many of Hard Rock’s luxury suites can look down on the action below. That’s where Medvedev and Hurkacz were doing battle this day in a men’s quarterfinal; Fenderson and girlfriend Norma Rixter had tickets later to see Naomi Osaka face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic in the women’s semifinals.
Outside, the south plaza has been transformed into a tennis hub. That’s where you’ll find the 5,000-seat Grandstand Court — a permanent structure — two other show courts and eight smaller ones with temporary seating.
A row of fountains leads from the stadium to Grandstand Court, flanked on either side by places for fans to hang out between matches. Lacoste has a three-story boutique just outside the stadium entrance; a champagne garden rises above some of the smaller courts.
The area near the video screen is adorned with acres of artificial turf, purple flowers and trucked-in mature palm trees — a tropical nod to Wimbledon’s famed Henman Hill gathering spot.
“I like the vastness of it, the way it’s laid out,” said Rixter, relaxing with Fenderson on an outdoor sofa, with an orange awning pulled up for shade. “It gives you a feeling that we’re surrounded by palm trees.”
The food court is international — empañadas, ceviche, sushi, barbecue, Italian, burgers, nachos. That’s where Kadion Preston could be found taking a midday break with his wife and two daughters.
“I used to play the sport growing up, and now I’ve got both of my girls playing tennis,” said Preston, a resident of nearby Pembroke Pines.
Five years ago, Preston managed to score tickets to the men’s final, where he saw Roger Federer dispatch rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets. He’s also caught some early-round matches featuring Serena Williams.
“Of course, that was on Key Biscayne,” he said.
Ah, Key Biscayne. The Miami Open spent more than three decades there, where Crandon Park Tennis Center was just a half-mile from the beach.
“Key Biscayne was right on the ocean,” said Marc Bayard, a financial consultant from Miami. “You had that tropical air.”
But organizers found themselves at an impasse with a descendant of one of Crandon Park’s benefactors, who managed to block $50 million worth of planned upgrades. In stepped Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who kept the event from being taken out of the South Florida market.
Even so, going from quaint Key Biscayne to a football stadium was a shock.
“I was brokenhearted,” said Miami’s Chau Pyatt, sitting with Bayard for a late afternoon doubles match on Grandstand Court as Hurkacz and John Isner took on the Australian duo of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis.
“The surroundings were beautiful,” she continued. “When it was at Key Biscayne, I’d run into so many friends over there. This is so big, I don’t see so many of my friends.”
Times change, and so do audiences. The move seems to have ramped up the international fandom, who may not have driven across the Rickenbacker Causeway to attend on Key Biscayne.
Two nights earlier, Pyatt and Bayard were at Grandstand Court for a raucous encounter between Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked No. 5 in the world, and eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain.
“That was like a soccer match,” Pyatt said. “It should have been on Stadium Court.”
It’s those type of moments, no matter the backdrop, that give the Miami Open its magic. And it’s why Rixter chose it for a special 67th birthday outing.
“He said, ‘What do you want to do?’ and I told him the Miami Open,” said Rixter, who flew in from Chicago.
An exchange that Fenderson quickly confirmed. “That was No. 1 on her list,” he said.
