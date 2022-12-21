The first thing that came to mind: I was a little overdressed.
The floral Nike hat? Fine.
The short-sleeve, off-green shirt? OK, too.
But those dreadful khakis I wore that particular morning to the office before ducking out on a midday baseball adventure? Now those were just offensive.
I slinked out of our office at Spanish Springs Town Square sometime around 10:30 a.m. and made a beeline for BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, springtime home of the Philadelphia Phillies, who were set to host the New York Yankees in an exhibition matinee. And it didn’t take long after my arrival before the trouser-razzing began.
“Pants were a bold choice,” said Leo Shaw, my seat neighbor in Section 103, Row 4. “You’re going to sweat your (backside) off.”
“Hey, pants guy, you want a beer?” Shaw’s buddy, Dylan Toews, ribbed as he stood up from the next seat over, drawing a roar of laughter from everyone around us. Ah, yes, Philly fans.
My first face-to-face encounter with the most rabid fan base known to man, and I’m already being feasted upon because of sweat-soaked pants.Of course, it was all in good fun, and I dished it right back. That’s part of their initiation process, don’t you know?
And so began my three-hour journey on a breezy late-March afternoon in Clearwater, sitting happily at the ballpark beneath a glistening Florida sun. Surrounded by a group of folks who have made this scene a regular pilgrimage, I felt right at home as I was welcomed like I was one of their own.
A trip to Clearwater, where the Phillies have conducted spring training each year since 1947, is an annual rite of passage for some such as Shaw and Toews. They’re Pennsylvania natives and former college roommates who have made a trip to the Sunshine State each spring since 1993 save for two — the year Shaw’s brother died, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“It’s something we schedule our whole year around,” Shaw said. “I tell my wife, he tells his dog (laugh), and we go and do this thing for a week every March.”
And baseball fans making the trip to Clearwater sure have it good when it comes to the state-of-the-art BayCare Ballpark, which opened in 2004.
Just four miles inland from the sandy shores of Clearwater Beach, the ballpark is as charming as it is Floridian.
A row of palm trees lines a grass berm — free of fire ants, I might add — beyond the outfield wall in right, while a beach-themed tiki bar serves buckets of the good stuff in left.
There are 7,300 blue-painted seats that circle the playing field, each filled with alternating speckles of Philadelphia red and New York navy on this particular day.
The open-air, 360-degree concourse runs all the way around the venue. Group picnic areas, a children’s playground and suite options only figure to add to the experience.
“It’s really a special place to watch a ballgame,” said Robert Stretch, manager of community engagement for the Clearwater Threshers, a Low-A minor league team that occupies the stadium during the summer. “We’re really fortunate to have the support of Clearwater and our local residents, but also our Phillies fans who make trips down here year after year.”
And let us not forget the best part of a day at the ballpark — the food.
My, oh my, was there food.
Before I left sometime around the seventh inning to beat that faux Philly traffic, I figured I’d give this supposed “Authentic Philly Cheesesteak” on the menu board a try.
“You’ve never had a Philly steak? You’ve got to try a Philly steak,” Luanne Martini, a former Philadelphian now living in St. Petersburg, barked at me. “C’mon, I’ll go with you.”
BayCare Ballpark offers steak hoagies from Delco’s, a Dunedin-based sandwich shop just up the road owned by Philadelphia natives, complete with the works. I’m talking perfectly-shaved steak, ooey-and-gooey provolone cheese melted just right, a colorful array of peppers and a helping of sweet grilled onions.
Sounds good, doesn’t it?
Well, it sounded good to 15-20 others in the middle of the game, too. Martini and I waited about 20 minutes in a line that snaked through the standing room-only area.
We chatted about life in Philadelphia and the contrast of that to my hometown in Iowa, as well as my hooky day away from the office. She, too, used to leave her job as an insurance agent in downtown Philly to take in Phillies games at the old Veterans Stadium.
“Don’t post anything on Facebook,” Martini warned. “I didn’t have to worry about that back then.”
Now I don’t know anything about the cheesesteaks at Pat’s, Geno’s, John’s or Dalessandro’s, but I do know once we finally reached the front of the line, Delco’s was worth the wait. (Note to Philly natives: Leave me and my blissful ignorance be.)
With the Phillies well on their way to an eventual 5-3 victory, I decided I’d best be getting on my way, too.
But as I pulled out of the parking lot and began my trek back to The Villages, I momentarily marveled at just how special a day at the ballpark still can be.
That especially rings true here in Florida, the spring home to 15 Major League Baseball teams at 13 venues in a dozen cities, each serving as a snapshot of the melting pot that is the Sunshine State itself.
On any given day, you never know what you might see, what you might eat or who you might meet.
And for a lot of that, on this particular March afternoon, I guess I have this pair of khakis to thank.
Senior writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
