“My name’s Ben Franklin,” said the bespectacled young colonial sporting a mop of graying hair.
OK, he wasn’t that Ben Franklin. Or any Ben Franklin.
But Zach Martin, who made the trip from Hoboken, New Jersey, certainly was in the spirit of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s final World Cup home qualifier in March against Panama. As were his friends.
Joined by fellow “Founding Fathers” Sam Lefew, Lucas Longo and Elliott Gardner, their numbers didn’t rise to create a Continental Congress. Maybe a Continental Quorum. Certainly a Continental Quartet.
“We got some crazy looks at our hotel when we left — OK, what are we doing here?” said Lefew, who lives outside Washington, D.C. “But once we got over here, we felt right at home.”
And with good reason. No further than a penalty kick away, a Continental soldier in full regalia was holding court in the parking lot outside Broken Strings Brewery, four blocks from Orlando’s downtown Exploria Stadium. Uncle Sam was making his way through the crowd.
And if you missed that one, a taller Uncle Sam was just outside the building. Someone else donned headgear of an American bald eagle.
All came from different parts of the United States. And they were ready to give full-throated support to Team Stars & Stripes.
“Everywhere we go… (Everywhere we go…)
“People wanna know… (People wanna know…)
“Who we are… (Who we are…)
“We are the U-S! (We are the U-S!)
“The mighty, mighty U-S! (The mighty, mighty U-S!)”
Not sure if it could be heard in front of the stadium, but it carried. More than two hours before kickoff. From a packed parking lot of a tailgate party, no doubt fueled by a certain quantity of adult beverages.
A second round of lyrics replaced the second “mighty” with a word unfit for print, not that it lost any steam. Sorry, kids.
(And there were a few dozen. Probably nothing they hadn’t already heard on the playground.)
“You think of the United States, you think rebellion,” offered the Minuteman, birth name Jared Christiansen from Minneapolis.
The tailgate was sponsored by the American Outlaws, an unaffiliated but well-organized U.S. Soccer supporters group that numbers close to 200 chapters and more than 30,000 members. Florida alone has 15 chapters, who gather at local watering holes to watch games they can’t make in person.
And if you can attend, the tailgate is followed by a march to the stadium about 90 minutes before kickoff, full of chanting and singing.
With a 2022 World Cup berth on the line, ease of flights into and out of Orlando and warm sunshine still largely absent up North, it’s no surprise fans flocked to Florida by the thousands.
“We’re all pretty much fresh out of college, so we don’t have a lot of money to travel,” Lefew said. “Orlando is easy for us to get to.”
Orlando, in fact, represented something of a homecoming for the group. The first World Cup qualifier they attended also was at Orlando City SC’s stadium four years ago, a 4-0 romp also against Panama.
Christiansen, meantime, was 13-for-13 in attending U.S. qualifiers in this World Cup cycle. Just a few days earlier, he’d been in Mexico City for a 0-0 draw at the famed Estadio Azteca.
“He has more caps this cycle than anybody that’s actually on the team,” quipped Luke Forbing, who flew in from Seattle.
Caps, for those unfamiliar, is soccer lingo for international appearances. The phrase dates back to the game’s early days, when players actually were given caps symbolic of playing for country.
Forbing, for what it’s worth, had only missed two games himself in this qualifying cycle.
“People that travel frequently, especially to the away matches — we pretty much all know each other,” he said. “We’ve been tear-gassed together in Mexico. We’ve cried together in Trinidad.”
That last reference harkens painfully to the last qualifying cycle, when a 2-0 loss in a tiny 5,000-seat stadium on the island nation dashed U.S. hopes to reach the 2018 World Cup.
The roster underwent a near-complete overhaul after that, with just three players from the 2018 cycle getting a call from new coach Gregg Berhalter. One of those was young striker Christian Pulisic, who plays for English club Chelsea and on this night would notch his first three-goal outing in a U.S. uniform.
Other than Pulisic and forwards Jordan Morris and Gio Reyna, though, it’s a team short on marquee names but big on cohesion.
“We’re coming into a good spot,” Longo said.
Just after 5:30 p.m. to shouts of “U-S-A! U-S-A!”, the tailgate spilled out onto Church Street for one loud march to Exploria.
“I believe that we will win!
“I believe that we will win!”
