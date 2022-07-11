Who says horse racing is a dying sport?
Not judging from the throng that’s descended upon Gulfstream Park — the railbirds in fedoras or faded ballcaps, women in much fancier headwear, the packed seats and wagering lines as one picks his way across the Silks simulcast center. Young and old. Residents and visitors. Hardcore horse players. Revelers out for a good time on a dazzling spring day.
“We could have done anything today,” said Connor Motsko, unofficial front man for a party of maybe 40 twentysomethings at Gulfstream to celebrate two friends’ birthdays. “We chose to come here because this is where the energy is.”
Only about six hours to Florida Derby post time. Say what you will about South Florida, it knows how to turn an event into a happening. And the 71st running of one of the Kentucky Derby’s key prep races still manages to draw the multitudes.
One doesn’t even need to walk through the gates. The Village at Gulfstream Park shopping plaza abuts the track’s walking ring, allowing one to eye the horses from a table at the Yard House or Christine Lee’s fine dining and catch the race on a jumbo screen. If you’re so inclined, it’s a short stroll to a betting kiosk.
Brilliance, when you think about it.
Of course, it’s more fun to be inside.
“We like the scenery,” said Ken Bahrs, a retiree enjoying an adult beverage after making the 90-minute trip down from Stuart with buddy Al Marlow and his wife. “This track is so well maintained. It’s a beautiful track.”
Gulfstream Park dates back to 1939 and stands as the lone survivor of what once was a crowded racing scene in South Florida.
Hialeah Park is still around, its signature flamingos inhabiting the infield, but is strictly a casino and no longer hosts live racing. Calder Race Course was bought by Gulfstream’s parent company and eventually closed.
The Florida Derby debuted in 1952, when Sky Ship beat Handsome Teddy by a head.
From 1955 to 1964, five Florida Derby winners went on to win two of the three Triple Crown races. Its roster has included such Hall of Fame horses as Spectacular Bid, Alydar, Holy Bull, Northern Dancer and Nashua.
“I love to come down for the race,” said Lori Morton, who flew down from Cleveland to attend her fourth Florida Derby. Though alone near the walking ring after a friend had to cancel, she dressed for the occasion in a stately blue dress and flowery hat.
The hat is new, a tradition Morton upholds whenever she hits an out-of-state track.
“I have to ship them to my hotel,” she said. “You can’t carry them onto a plane.”
Morton has followed thoroughbreds since 2004, when she was going through a rough patch. Smarty Jones won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes that year, but fell short of the Triple Crown when Birdstone’s late charge scored a 36-1 upset at Belmont.
Nonetheless, she’d been smitten.
“I discovered horses and was hooked forever,” Morton said.
With no clear favorite in the Florida Derby field, Morton has latched onto Classic Causeway, who has won his two previous starts.
“I’ve already picked three winners, but I didn’t bet on them,” she said. “Classic Causeway will be my only bet today.”
Contrast that with Motsko, who’s feeling it after some early success. He’s got $2,000 riding on Charge It, whose trainer Todd Pletcher already has won six Florida Derbys.
“I’ve hit three trifectas and two quinellas already today,” he said. “If this one hits, I’ll be living large.”
Motsko is co-founder of Kings of the Sea Yachts, a charter service started with a couple of fellow recent University of Miami graduates. One of his partners, Ben Gindhart, is one of the birthdays they’re all celebrating.
“It’s just a good time,” Motsko said. “We want to show the best of South Florida. We have people here from Australia, from Maine, from New York.”
Wait, from Australia?
“I study at UM,” said Tristan Appleby, a graduate student from Sydney.
It gets crowded near the rail as the Derby entrants load into the gate. Classic Causeway sets the early pace but starts to fade ahead of the far turn. Charge It comes wide off the turn, unable to chase down White Abarrio before the wire.
At the track, the lure of hitting it big is never far away.
Managing editor Jeff Shain can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5283, or jeff.shain@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.